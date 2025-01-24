Lots of love for these retro Lego Sunderland scenes: 9 of them from 1994-2014

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 24th Jan 2025, 12:16 BST

Get ready for a Lego trip back in time.

The popular bricks are just as in demand today as they ever were.

And what better time to catch up on Wearside memories with International Lego Day on January 28.

Join us for a Sunderland Echo archive trip to Joseph’s, Bede Tower and Durham Cathedral.

1. Toy joy for these three in 1994

Anthony Killeen, James Davison and Toni Marie Rutherford had the time of their lives when they won a Lego competition run by the Sunderland Echo and Josephs. They won their own Lego sets and got to spend time in Josephs toy store. | se

2. Jumping back to Josephs

Wendy Symmons was happy to pose for this photo of Lego toys on sale at Josephs in 2004. | se

3. George leads the way

Architect George Clarke launched the Durham Cathedral Open Treasure project, which included building a model of the cathedral from Lego in 2013. | se

4. A first in 2013

Television presenter, Jonathan Foyle (left) laid the first brick in The Durham Cathedral Lego model in 2013. He was pictured with The Very Reverend Michael Sadgrove, Dean of Durham and Director of Bright Bricks, Ed Diment. | se

