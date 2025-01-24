The popular bricks are just as in demand today as they ever were.
And what better time to catch up on Wearside memories with International Lego Day on January 28.
1. Toy joy for these three in 1994
Anthony Killeen, James Davison and Toni Marie Rutherford had the time of their lives when they won a Lego competition run by the Sunderland Echo and Josephs.
They won their own Lego sets and got to spend time in Josephs toy store.
2. Jumping back to Josephs
Wendy Symmons was happy to pose for this photo of Lego toys on sale at Josephs in 2004.
3. George leads the way
Architect George Clarke launched the Durham Cathedral Open Treasure project, which included building a model of the cathedral from Lego in 2013.
4. A first in 2013
Television presenter, Jonathan Foyle (left) laid the first brick in The Durham Cathedral Lego model in 2013.
He was pictured with The Very Reverend Michael Sadgrove, Dean of Durham and Director of Bright Bricks, Ed Diment.
