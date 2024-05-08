Amazing scenes of Sunderland celebrating VE Day in 1945
They danced, sang, cheered. And they did it for the first time in years.
On May 8, 1945, the people of Sunderland were out on the streets to hear the news they had longed for.
They could barely believe it
Germany had surrendered unconditionally in the Second World War.
It was Victory in Europe Day and it meant vast swathes of people gathering like they had not been able to do in years.
Dancing in Mowbray Park
They rejoiced and danced in Mowbray Park. They massed in Fawcett Street to hear the official declaration of the end of the war in Europe.
They mingled with police officers and everyone smiled in sheer relief.
