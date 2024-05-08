Amazing scenes of Sunderland celebrating VE Day in 1945

‘Everyone smiled in sheer relief’
By Chris Cordner
Published 8th May 2024, 05:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

They danced, sang, cheered. And they did it for the first time in years.

On May 8, 1945, the people of Sunderland were out on the streets to hear the news they had longed for.

Taking your partner for a dance in Mowbray Park on VE Day in 1945.Taking your partner for a dance in Mowbray Park on VE Day in 1945.
Taking your partner for a dance in Mowbray Park on VE Day in 1945.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They could barely believe it

Germany had surrendered unconditionally in the Second World War.

It was Victory in Europe Day and it meant vast swathes of people gathering like they had not been able to do in years.

A band plays as the crowd waits to hear the official news - that war was over in Europe.A band plays as the crowd waits to hear the official news - that war was over in Europe.
A band plays as the crowd waits to hear the official news - that war was over in Europe.

Dancing in Mowbray Park

They rejoiced and danced in Mowbray Park. They massed in Fawcett Street to hear the official declaration of the end of the war in Europe.

They mingled with police officers and everyone smiled in sheer relief.

Tell us if a relative of yours remembered the Sunderland scenes on VE Day. Email [email protected]

Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.