The night when Sunderland legends returned to Roker Park, Bingham and Shack included
On November 8, 1979, some of the most recognisable names of the past graced the Roker Park turf once more.
Gurney and Shack were back
It was all part of SAFC’s centenary celebrations and players who had turned out for Sunderland more than 100 times were introduced to the crowds.
They included Peter Wakeham, Billy Bingham, Fred Hall, Jack Stelling, George Aitken, Tommy Reynolds and Len Shackleton.
Four of the older legends who were on parade were Billy Death, Joe Kasher, Ernie England and Bobby Gurney.
A 2-0 defeat to an England side
That night, a Sunderland team took on an England X1 and lost 2-0 with Bob Latchford netting twice for the select side.
Sunderland’s squad included Barry Siddall, Joe Bolton and Gary Rowell.
Tell us if you were there that night and what you remember about the game.
