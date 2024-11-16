The night when Sunderland legends returned to Roker Park, Bingham and Shack included

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 16th Nov 2024, 05:53 GMT
Sunderland fans got to turn back the clock to the days of legends on a special night of memories 45 years ago.

On November 8, 1979, some of the most recognisable names of the past graced the Roker Park turf once more.

Gurney and Shack were back

It was all part of SAFC’s centenary celebrations and players who had turned out for Sunderland more than 100 times were introduced to the crowds.

Famous names from Sunderland's past were back on the pitch in 1979. They included Peter Wakeham, Billy Bingham, Fred Hall, Jack Stelling, George Aitken, Tommy Reynolds and Len Shackleton.
Famous names from Sunderland's past were back on the pitch in 1979. They included Peter Wakeham, Billy Bingham, Fred Hall, Jack Stelling, George Aitken, Tommy Reynolds and Len Shackleton. | se

They included Peter Wakeham, Billy Bingham, Fred Hall, Jack Stelling, George Aitken, Tommy Reynolds and Len Shackleton.

Four of the older legends who were on parade were Billy Death, Joe Kasher, Ernie England and Bobby Gurney.

Billy Death, Joe Kasher, Ernie England and Bobby Gurney were all players who had played for SAFC. They returned to Roker Park for the 1979 centenary celebrations.
Billy Death, Joe Kasher, Ernie England and Bobby Gurney were all players who had played for SAFC. They returned to Roker Park for the 1979 centenary celebrations. | se

A 2-0 defeat to an England side

That night, a Sunderland team took on an England X1 and lost 2-0 with Bob Latchford netting twice for the select side.

Sunderland’s squad included Barry Siddall, Joe Bolton and Gary Rowell.

Tell us if you were there that night and what you remember about the game.

Email [email protected]

