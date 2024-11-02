When England's 1966 World Cup heroes came to Sunderland for a charity match in 1984
It happened in 1984 at Roker Park in front of what the Sunderland Echo described at the time as a small crowd.
Subtle skills still on show
England’s 1966 World Cup-winning side may have lost their edge from their play at the time, but the subtle skills were appreciated by the fans who did turn up.
A Variety Club International XI were a distinct second best as Bobby Moore led the World Cup heroes to a 3-1 win after former Sunderland winger Dennis Tueart had opened the scoring.
A Sunshine coach was presented to Hedworthfield School, Jarrow, before the start of the match by Bobby Moore.
