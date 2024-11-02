When England's 1966 World Cup heroes came to Sunderland for a charity match in 1984

By Chris Cordner

Published 2nd Nov 2024
They think it’s all over. It was for a Variety Club team when they took on England’s World Cup heroes in Sunderland and lost.

It happened in 1984 at Roker Park in front of what the Sunderland Echo described at the time as a small crowd.

Roker Park in an aerial view from 1992.

Subtle skills still on show

England’s 1966 World Cup-winning side may have lost their edge from their play at the time, but the subtle skills were appreciated by the fans who did turn up.

A Variety Club International XI were a distinct second best as Bobby Moore led the World Cup heroes to a 3-1 win after former Sunderland winger Dennis Tueart had opened the scoring.

The skilful winger scored 46 goals in 178 games for Sunderland and was part of the 1973 FA Cup winning team. He made six appearances for England, scoring twice.

A Sunshine coach was presented to Hedworthfield School, Jarrow, before the start of the match by Bobby Moore.

