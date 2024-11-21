The sweetest Sunderland retro photos in time for Gingerbread Day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
We just had to pay tribute to Gingerbread Cookie Day on November 21, Gingerbread Day on December 9 and Gingerbread House Day on December 12.
Giant ginger bread memories from 2011
Here’s a few bitesize memories from the Echo archives, starting with the year when a giant gingerbread house was set up in Sunderland.
It happened at The Bridges shopping centre in 2011 and it was the centre point for Sunderland’s Christmas celebrations that year, which were on a fairy tale theme.
Kai McKinnell, 4, from Marley Pots, had a great time as he took a look around.
Stacie served up a Beamish treat
In 2013, celebrity baker Stacie Stewart, from Roker, rose to the occasion to open Beamish’s latest attraction.
She cut the ribbon at Joseph Herron’s Bakery, a new £500,000 shop at Beamish Museum’s Edwardian town.
Stacie was among the first people to try baked treats rustled up by the museum’s period food team, including empire biscuits, Chelsea buns and ginger bread.
Stacie rose to culinary fame after stints on Food Glorious Food, This Morning and Masterchef.
Food flashback from Fatfield Academy
In 2020, Max Wardrobe was enjoying his ginger bread men from the winter wonderland at Fatfield Academy in Washington.
Tell us which Christmas treats of the past you loved the most by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.