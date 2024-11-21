The sweetest Sunderland retro photos in time for Gingerbread Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Well that takes the biscuit. There’s a whole series of theme days coming up in celebration of gingerbread.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We just had to pay tribute to Gingerbread Cookie Day on November 21, Gingerbread Day on December 9 and Gingerbread House Day on December 12.

Giant ginger bread memories from 2011

Here’s a few bitesize memories from the Echo archives, starting with the year when a giant gingerbread house was set up in Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kai McKinnell got up close to the giant gingerbread house in the Bridges Shopping Centre, in 2011. | se

It happened at The Bridges shopping centre in 2011 and it was the centre point for Sunderland’s Christmas celebrations that year, which were on a fairy tale theme.

Kai McKinnell, 4, from Marley Pots, had a great time as he took a look around.

Stacie served up a Beamish treat

In 2013, celebrity baker Stacie Stewart, from Roker, rose to the occasion to open Beamish’s latest attraction.

She cut the ribbon at Joseph Herron’s Bakery, a new £500,000 shop at Beamish Museum’s Edwardian town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

se

Stacie was among the first people to try baked treats rustled up by the museum’s period food team, including empire biscuits, Chelsea buns and ginger bread.

Max Wardrobe with his ginger bread treats from the winter wonderland at Fatfield Academy in Washington in 2020. | se

Stacie rose to culinary fame after stints on Food Glorious Food, This Morning and Masterchef.

Food flashback from Fatfield Academy

In 2020, Max Wardrobe was enjoying his ginger bread men from the winter wonderland at Fatfield Academy in Washington.

Tell us which Christmas treats of the past you loved the most by emailing [email protected]