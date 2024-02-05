News you can trust since 1873
Nine great Fatfield school pictures from over the years

There's a mock wedding, fun day and school show

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Feb 2024, 12:48 GMT

There's fun times galore in this selection of archive scenes from Fatfield Academy.

We took a look back at great scenes from the school after it was back in the Sunderland Echo news headlines.

The new-look library has an enchanted forest theme so that children can get lost in books.

Why not be enchanted by our selection of archive images which include children preparing gifts for youngsters in Chernobyl in 1995, and a mock Royal wedding from 2011.

Nine great reminders of the fun the children have at Fatfield School.

1. Fab photos from Fatfield

Fatfield's production of Cinderella in 1995 - and what a cast.

2. Having a ball

Meet some of the pupils who gave gifts to the children of Chernobyl in 1995.

3. Such a great gift

Lots of pupils spent a day raising money in 2003. The funds helped to pay for new books.

4. A chapter from 2003

