Red noses at the ready - the Reindeer Dash will be galloping through The Bridges once again.

The Reindeer Dash has become a festive favourite | Submitted

The annual Reindeer Dash takes place every year in the run-up to Christmas, allowing participants of all ages to enjoy a fun run around the Bridges.

And organisers have just announced the date for this year’s event – which will take place on Sunday 1 December between 8am and 10am.

This time round the dash is being run by the Red Sky Foundation – which has always been one of the recipients of the funds raised through the event – with partners Sunderland BID and the Bridges itself, as well as support from Everyone Active.

The Sunderland-based charity is run by husband and wife team, Sergio and Emma Petrucci MBE, who raise vital funds to improve the lives of both children and adults who need cardiac care.

It's a fun way to raise money for a good cause | Submitted

The event will begin with a warm-up session with nutritional, fitness and massage expert, Kathryn Forte, with other guests including reindeers on stilts and Santa, ensuring the whole event has a really festive feel.

Everyone who registers will receive a pair of antlers, a Red Sky red nose as well as some reindeer dust to help them on their way.

In addition the Bridges is donating a token to every youngster who takes part to have a visit with the shopping centre’s Santa.

Tickets for the event are £8.50 for adults and £7 for children and can now be booked at dash.redskyfoundation.com

Once registered, people will then have access to a fund raising link which will allow them to raise money for the charity at the same time.

Sergio is hoping lots of young people and their parents will sign up for the event.

“We know the Red Sky Reindeer Dash is a really fun activity but it also has a more serious message about the importance of heart health,” he said.

“It shows that getting active can be fun and that is so important for people of all ages. We want the young people to set a good example for the adults this year.”

“We’re delighted to be hosting the Reindeer Dash yet again as it’s such a fun event in the run-up to Christmas and something that so many people look forward to,” said Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges.

“We are looking forward to welcoming all the participants once again to such an important part of the Bridges’ festive celebrations, which also helps to raise funds for such a fantastic cause.”

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID said the BID was delighted to support the event again.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with both the Red Sky Foundation and the Bridges on an event which is such an important date on the city calendar,” she said.

“It’s a great day for everyone, as well supporting such a worthwhile cause.”