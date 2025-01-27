Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of Sunderland-born ‘besties’ have finally met in a get-together which has been 60 years in the making.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight women met at the Roker Hotel, including the organiser of the event Anne Cain who has lived in California since 1981.

On the cards for decades

‘We got on like a house on fire’ said Anne who has returned to Wearside almost every year to visit family and friends in the Sunderland area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More The friends who finally met in Sunderland after 45 years as pen pals

She said she’d ‘had in mind for decades’ to bring together her besties who she went to St Anthony's School with.

Anne also invited three other friends she made at her first job in the Borough Treasurer's Department of the old Town Hall.

Six of the women were celebrating birthdays when they held their amazing get-together. | ugc

‘I just never seemed to pull it off . . . until now’

Anne said: “I just never seemed to pull it off . . . until now.”

There were wonderful moments such as when Anne’s school pal Linda Holden realised she already knew one of the Town Hall pals Lynne Gourley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda was a longtime secretary and personal assistant to the owner of Edward Thompson's, Printers while Lynne's husband was Human Resource Manager at Thompson's.

Anne said: “Linda and Lynne had met at the company's social events, but never knew they had a friend in common.

All of the group together for their special day at the Roker Hotel. | ugc

So many stories to share

“Lynne went on to qualify as a radiographer, and for years administered mammograms to patients at Sunderland Royal Hospital and other medical facilities.

“The other two friends from the Town Hall days were Elizabeth Cairn and Iris Lucas. Elizabeth went on to work as a clerk at Sunderland Eye Infirmary, and Iris moved to a position with Sunderland Registrar's Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne's friend, Margaret Stringer, now Sister Francis, entered Oaklea Convent immediately after completing GCE O ' levels.

Anne is pictured singing her tribute song to her group of friends. | ugc

Spanish lessons which came in handy

She then qualified as a teacher at Newcastle University, and returned to St Anthony's to teach Spanish and Religious Studies.

Anne added: “She was one of the contributors to a recent documentary video about Pyrex, as her late father worked there, and she remembers him sneaking her and her sister in one weekend when he was working overtime so they could observe the fascinating process of glass blowing.

“She is still very much involved with the school, though not formally or as a teacher, and still lives and works at the convent because, as she told us, " Nuns don't retire"!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Anne, she taught Special Education classes at a high school in Southern California before retiring and now works as a part-time volunteer at an after-school homework programme for schoolkids.

Binns and the old Town Hall, where some of Anne’s friends worked. | se

A ‘scandalous carry-on!’

She said: “My Spanish lessons with the late Sister Bonaventure have come in handy over the years!

Also attending the special occasion were Anne’s sisters Teresa Ross and Eileen Matthews who still live in the Sunderland area.

Anne added: “Although all the ladies had great anecdotes to relate, if a vote had been taken at the end of the luncheon, the winner, hands down, for the delivery of the most colourful and hilarious tales, would definitely be Linda!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the course of her job at Thompson's she met the cast of Coronation Street and many other celebrities of the 70's and 80's.

“Many thanks to the staff of Let There Be Crumbs for accommodating Anne's request for a corner table away from other diners because she knew there would be a "scandalous carry-on". . . And she was not disappointed!”

Tell us if you are planning a reunion of pals you have not seen for years. Email [email protected]