The Hollywood megastar who stayed in Sunderland 58 years ago today

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 4th Dec 2024, 08:50 BST
She was a Hollywood superstar and interest was high when she touched down in the North East for a two-night stay in Sunderland.

Marlene Dietrich, the German born actress who starred in blockbuster films such as Shanghai Express, came to Wearside in December 1966.

Straight from the plane to the Roker Hotel

The media was there to meet her from the moment she stepped off the plane in Newcastle but Hollywood’s finest wasn’t up for a lengthy chat.

Marlene Dietrich touches down in the North East for a two-night performance at the Sunderland Empire.placeholder image
Marlene Dietrich touches down in the North East for a two-night performance at the Sunderland Empire. | se

She had flown from London and headed straight from the airport to her suite at the Roker Hotel.

Later in the day, she went to the Empire Theatre for rehearsals with William Blezard and the Orchestra.

Marlene Dietrich appeared at Sunderland Empire for two nights in 1966.placeholder image
Marlene Dietrich appeared at Sunderland Empire for two nights in 1966. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Sell out shows at the Empire Theatre

Marlene was due to give two 70 minute performances on stage over two nights and only a handful of tickets were left when she arrived in the region.

Tell us if you met Marlene or any other stage legends during their visits to the North East.

Email [email protected]

