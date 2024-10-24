SAFC players such as Djibril Cisse, Kenwyne Jones, Danny Collins and Anton Ferdinand were all involved in the show at the Stadium of Light.
We have the Echo photo memories of the occasion. See if they bring back memories for you.
1 / 3
Look at the star line-up in this Sunderland fashion show from 2008.
SAFC players such as Djibril Cisse, Kenwyne Jones, Danny Collins and Anton Ferdinand were all involved in the show at the Stadium of Light.
We have the Echo photo memories of the occasion. See if they bring back memories for you.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.