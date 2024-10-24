When Sunderland AFC turned models for 2008 fashion show at the Stadium of Light

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 24th Oct 2024, 11:57 BST

Look at the star line-up in this Sunderland fashion show from 2008.

SAFC players such as Djibril Cisse, Kenwyne Jones, Danny Collins and Anton Ferdinand were all involved in the show at the Stadium of Light.

We have the Echo photo memories of the occasion. See if they bring back memories for you.

The fashion show at the Stadium of Light was filled with faces you will recognise.

1. Football and fashion: Memories from 2008

The fashion show at the Stadium of Light was filled with faces you will recognise. | se

Photo Sales
Djibril Cisse was pictured trying outfits in the lead-up to the 2008 event.

2. Style in abundance

Djibril Cisse was pictured trying outfits in the lead-up to the 2008 event. | se

Photo Sales
Players wait for the show to begin in this scene from 2008.

3. Behind the scenes

Players wait for the show to begin in this scene from 2008. | se

Photo Sales
Lauren Laverne was the host for the special occasion 16 years ago.

4. Hosting in 2008

Lauren Laverne was the host for the special occasion 16 years ago. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice