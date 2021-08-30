New book released taking supporters inside Sunderland's nine promotion-winning campaigns

'Promotion-winning Black Cats' is the latest project of club historian Rob Mason, and features nine interviews with major players from each successful season.

Nearly sixty years of the club's history is charted from those at the heart of it, from Brian Usher's recollections of the 1963/4 season to insight from Danny Collins on the campaign Roy Keane took the club back to the Premier League.

Mason also speaks to Dick Malone, Shaun Elliott, Paul Lemon, Tony Norman, Craig Russell, Allan Johnston and Stephen Elliott for the inside track on the teams who delivered success on Wearside.

Sunderland's promotion-winning campaigns have been captured in a new book

Mason's book also features a comprehensive review of each campaign, featuring a profile of every player involved and a breakdown of every result and key statistic.