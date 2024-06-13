Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now that must have cheered up Peter Reid

Get in! Young fan Stephen Thompson’s dream came true when he scored a goal at the Stadium of Light.

The 11-year-old from Seaham was watching a Peter Reid XI take on a celebrity team from the stands when he was suddenly thrust into the action 25 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thrust into the action

It was the ultimate moment for Stephen who found himself on the pitch as a replacement for Reidy.

Stephen Thompson's dreams came true when he scored a goal at the Stadium of Light - wearing Peter Reid's shirt. | se

The Sunderland boss was so disgusted with himself for missing a six-yard sitter that he took off his shirt and passed it to Stephen.

Minutes later, the youngster was clean through on goal when he was hacked down by Metro FM pundit Tony Gilly’ McGill.

It has to be a penalty. Stephen Thompson wins himself a penalty after a mazy run on the Stadium of Light pitch. | se

He coolly stepped up for the penalty

There was disappointment at first when his first spot-kick was saved by ex-Sunderland goalie Tony Norman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the referee ordered a retake and Stephen duly slotted home the penalty.

Get in. Stephen slams home the penalty at the Stadium of Light. | se

Reid was then sent off for tussling with Frank Bruno and Stephen sat down.

Get in touch and tell us more