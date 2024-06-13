Get in! The Sunderland fan who scored a dream goal for SAFC after he came on for Peter Reid

By Chris Cordner
Published 13th Jun 2024, 16:17 BST
Now that must have cheered up Peter Reid

Get in! Young fan Stephen Thompson’s dream came true when he scored a goal at the Stadium of Light.

The 11-year-old from Seaham was watching a Peter Reid XI take on a celebrity team from the stands when he was suddenly thrust into the action 25 years ago.

Thrust into the action

It was the ultimate moment for Stephen who found himself on the pitch as a replacement for Reidy.

Stephen Thompson's dreams came true when he scored a goal at the Stadium of Light - wearing Peter Reid's shirt.Stephen Thompson's dreams came true when he scored a goal at the Stadium of Light - wearing Peter Reid's shirt.
The Sunderland boss was so disgusted with himself for missing a six-yard sitter that he took off his shirt and passed it to Stephen.

Minutes later, the youngster was clean through on goal when he was hacked down by Metro FM pundit Tony Gilly’ McGill.

It has to be a penalty. Stephen Thompson wins himself a penalty after a mazy run on the Stadium of Light pitch.It has to be a penalty. Stephen Thompson wins himself a penalty after a mazy run on the Stadium of Light pitch.
He coolly stepped up for the penalty

There was disappointment at first when his first spot-kick was saved by ex-Sunderland goalie Tony Norman.

But the referee ordered a retake and Stephen duly slotted home the penalty.

Get in. Stephen slams home the penalty at the Stadium of Light.Get in. Stephen slams home the penalty at the Stadium of Light.
Reid was then sent off for tussling with Frank Bruno and Stephen sat down.

