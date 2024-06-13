Get in! The Sunderland fan who scored a dream goal for SAFC after he came on for Peter Reid
and live on Freeview channel 276
Get in! Young fan Stephen Thompson’s dream came true when he scored a goal at the Stadium of Light.
The 11-year-old from Seaham was watching a Peter Reid XI take on a celebrity team from the stands when he was suddenly thrust into the action 25 years ago.
Thrust into the action
It was the ultimate moment for Stephen who found himself on the pitch as a replacement for Reidy.
The Sunderland boss was so disgusted with himself for missing a six-yard sitter that he took off his shirt and passed it to Stephen.
Minutes later, the youngster was clean through on goal when he was hacked down by Metro FM pundit Tony Gilly’ McGill.
He coolly stepped up for the penalty
There was disappointment at first when his first spot-kick was saved by ex-Sunderland goalie Tony Norman.
But the referee ordered a retake and Stephen duly slotted home the penalty.
Reid was then sent off for tussling with Frank Bruno and Stephen sat down.
Get in touch and tell us more
We would love to hear from the hero of the hour.
Or maybe you would like to tell us about the moment when your own dream came true against all the odds.
Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.