Sunderland’s under-21s advanced to the Premier League 2 play-off final last season, eventually losing in the final against Tottenham after a valiant showing.
The Black Cats’ under-18s side also progressed to the quarter-final of the FA Youth Cup before losing to Swindon Town at the Stadium of Light.
Ex-Rangers boss Graeme Murty has taken charge of the under-21s team since being named head of professional development phase in 2022, but also worked with the senior squad during the 2023-24 season, supporting interim head coach Mike Dodds.
With so many of Sunderland’s young stars impressing during the 2023-24 season across the age groups and while out on loan, we look at the 15 starlets that could be set for first-team involvement next season on Murty’s recommendation.
1. Tom Watson
Tommy Watson was hugely impressive for both the under-21 and under-18 teams during 2023-24 with many comparing the left winger to first-team star Jack Clarke. The 18-year-old has played twice in the Championship off the bench for Sunderland. Photo: Chris Fryatt
2. Chris Rigg
The teenage midfielder made 21 Championship appearances during the 2023-24 season. Once again, Sunderland will hope the chance to play first-team football will convince him to stay. If the 16-year-old does remain at Sunderland then expect to see him feature regularly. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Oliver Bainbridge
The 18-year-old can play on either defensive flank and made the bench for Sunderland's first team on a couple of occasions last season, though he does face strong competition in the full-back area if senior professionals Aki Alese, Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume remain fit next campaign. Photo: Chris Fryatt
4. Matty Young
The highly-rated 17-year-old has worked wonders while out on loan at Darlington this season. He may well go out on loan again next season but as it stands, Young is set to return to Sunderland this summer and may be involved during pre-season again. Photo: Ben Cuthbertson
