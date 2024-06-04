Sunderland’s under-21s advanced to the Premier League 2 play-off final last season, eventually losing in the final against Tottenham after a valiant showing.

The Black Cats’ under-18s side also progressed to the quarter-final of the FA Youth Cup before losing to Swindon Town at the Stadium of Light.

Ex-Rangers boss Graeme Murty has taken charge of the under-21s team since being named head of professional development phase in 2022, but also worked with the senior squad during the 2023-24 season, supporting interim head coach Mike Dodds.

With so many of Sunderland’s young stars impressing during the 2023-24 season across the age groups and while out on loan, we look at the 15 starlets that could be set for first-team involvement next season on Murty’s recommendation.

1 . Tom Watson Tommy Watson was hugely impressive for both the under-21 and under-18 teams during 2023-24 with many comparing the left winger to first-team star Jack Clarke. The 18-year-old has played twice in the Championship off the bench for Sunderland.

2 . Chris Rigg The teenage midfielder made 21 Championship appearances during the 2023-24 season. Once again, Sunderland will hope the chance to play first-team football will convince him to stay. If the 16-year-old does remain at Sunderland then expect to see him feature regularly.

3 . Oliver Bainbridge The 18-year-old can play on either defensive flank and made the bench for Sunderland's first team on a couple of occasions last season, though he does face strong competition in the full-back area if senior professionals Aki Alese, Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume remain fit next campaign.