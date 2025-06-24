Sunderland Retro: 15 factories where you could have clocked on in the past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 24th Jun 2025, 13:06 BST

Explore the memories of Sunderland's factories where you or someone you know might have clocked on in years gone by. Check if your former workplace is part of this historical journey.

Plesseys, Pyrex, Vaux and Hepworths. We have them all and plenty more besides.

We have 15 great Sunderland Echo archives.

See if your former workplace is among them.

Sunderland girls in training at the Old Eye Infirmary in Stockton Road in 1945. The building was taken over that year by a firm of tailors to prepare key personnel for their new clothing factory on Wearside.

1. Preparing for a new future

Sunderland girls in training at the Old Eye Infirmary in Stockton Road in 1945. The building was taken over that year by a firm of tailors to prepare key personnel for their new clothing factory on Wearside. | se

On the stocks at Bartrams yard in February 1948, one of many well known shipyards in Sunderland.

2. Bartrams in 1948

On the stocks at Bartrams yard in February 1948, one of many well known shipyards in Sunderland. | se

Pictured here is a worker at the Pyrex glass works in November 1952. We would love to know if a member of your family worked there.

3. Pyrex in 1952

Pictured here is a worker at the Pyrex glass works in November 1952. We would love to know if a member of your family worked there. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Look at the bustling scene at Brian Mills in 1956. It was a huge employer on Wearside.

4. Brian Mills in 1956

Look at the bustling scene at Brian Mills in 1956. It was a huge employer on Wearside. Photo: Sunderland Echo

