Growing up in Sunderland: Remembering the football, shopping and music of 1985 Wearside
From match day at Roker Park to hitting your favourite fashion shops in Blandford Street, Wearside Echoes followers have been sharing some key memories from 40 years ago.
1985 was the year that Sunderland AFC made it to the League Cup final, falling at the final hurdle to Norwich City. For some, it was also a moment in time for ‘class’ night life – cheers to The Old 29, usion and Fino’s – and when many a group of friends would meet up on Saturdays under the C&A sign.
Forty years may feel like a lifetime ago, but for many the good times are still as clear as day.
See if any of these memories from 40 years ago recognise any of your favourite moments:
Anthony Cheal: "Milk Cup run and final. Old Wembley Stadium. Weekend was great, apart from coming back with nowt.”
Ian Brown: "I was at Monkwearmouth College, so walking past the striking miners and lines of coppers to get there!”
Gazza Coombs: “The Old 29 and the rest of the nightlife, it was class.”
Steve Stewart: “If you can remember the ‘80s and ‘90s you were doing it wrong.”
Si Jonta: “I was nine and Joseph's toy shop was still open, life was pretty good.”
Diane Carrington: “Vaux Brewery horses, Pallion shipyards, Roker Park, C&A, the bus station, leisure centre, the rink and swimming pool, Bede Secondary School, Ford and Hylton Club, Jovial Friar pub, St Luke's Terrace shops. All the fashion shops in Blandford Street, ABC cinema. We had large departments stores Joplings, Binns and Woolworths, Joseph's toy shop. I'm sure Charles and Di visited that year too.”
Kim Moore: “Buying a ra-ra skirt from Garbos, drinking in The Continental, Sam's bar, Imps, upstairs in the Blandford, Topshop, Miss Selfridge, Wimpy, Fusion, Finos, Harvey's ... just a few of my faves. Happy days.”
Bronia Bowe: “Meeting at C&A or the flashy lights in bus station. Also the station skins gathered opposite the flashy lights.”
Steven Oliver: “The miserable summer weather - it was a complete stinker after the heatwaves of '83 and '84, which made ‘Walking On Sunshine’ by Katrina & The Waves, released that May, just a little bit ironic. I think it was the UK's worst summer in 50 years. However, I do recall there being some cracking tunes in the charts.”
Janice Siddall: “Lots of lovely department and furniture stores.”
Mark Ransom: “Roker End, mint, wish they were still here.”
