We’re turning back the clock four decades to 1985 – and we would love to know what you remember from that year.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From match day at Roker Park to hitting your favourite fashion shops in Blandford Street, Wearside Echoes followers have been sharing some key memories from 40 years ago.

1985 was the year that Sunderland AFC made it to the League Cup final, falling at the final hurdle to Norwich City. For some, it was also a moment in time for ‘class’ night life – cheers to The Old 29, usion and Fino’s – and when many a group of friends would meet up on Saturdays under the C&A sign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you remember nights out at The Old 29 in 1985? The glory days of the pub live on for many Echo followers.

Forty years may feel like a lifetime ago, but for many the good times are still as clear as day.

See if any of these memories from 40 years ago recognise any of your favourite moments:

Anthony Cheal: "Milk Cup run and final. Old Wembley Stadium. Weekend was great, apart from coming back with nowt.”

Ian Brown: "I was at Monkwearmouth College, so walking past the striking miners and lines of coppers to get there!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scenes at Roker Park as Sunderland faced Chelsea in the semi-finals of the 1985 Milk Cup.

Gazza Coombs: “The Old 29 and the rest of the nightlife, it was class.”

Steve Stewart: “If you can remember the ‘80s and ‘90s you were doing it wrong.”

Si Jonta: “I was nine and Joseph's toy shop was still open, life was pretty good.”

The Crowtree Leisure Centre, pictured in 1981, was a favourite spot for many Sunderland youngsters growing up in that decade.

Diane Carrington: “Vaux Brewery horses, Pallion shipyards, Roker Park, C&A, the bus station, leisure centre, the rink and swimming pool, Bede Secondary School, Ford and Hylton Club, Jovial Friar pub, St Luke's Terrace shops. All the fashion shops in Blandford Street, ABC cinema. We had large departments stores Joplings, Binns and Woolworths, Joseph's toy shop. I'm sure Charles and Di visited that year too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim Moore: “Buying a ra-ra skirt from Garbos, drinking in The Continental, Sam's bar, Imps, upstairs in the Blandford, Topshop, Miss Selfridge, Wimpy, Fusion, Finos, Harvey's ... just a few of my faves. Happy days.”

Bronia Bowe: “Meeting at C&A or the flashy lights in bus station. Also the station skins gathered opposite the flashy lights.”

Steven Oliver: “The miserable summer weather - it was a complete stinker after the heatwaves of '83 and '84, which made ‘Walking On Sunshine’ by Katrina & The Waves, released that May, just a little bit ironic. I think it was the UK's worst summer in 50 years. However, I do recall there being some cracking tunes in the charts.”

Janice Siddall: “Lots of lovely department and furniture stores.”

Mark Ransom: “Roker End, mint, wish they were still here.”