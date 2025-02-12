When Sunderland served up a pre-Valentine's treat in a Cup semi final 40 years ago
The side of 1985 had gone on an epic run in the Milk Cup and it wasn’t about to end just yet.
A memorable win at Roker Park
As Valentine’s Day approached, a huge crowd packed in to Roker Park for the first leg of the semi final against Chelsea.
Sunderland were up for the occasion and scored two penalties, both converted by Colin West.
More than 32,000 fans watched the game and got to see a Sunderland team in action which included Chris Turner, Gary Bennett, Nick Pickering, Barry Venison and Clive Walker.
A vital lead for the second leg
The opponents had players in their ranks including Kerry Dixon, Pat Nevin, Nigel Spackman and Mickey Thomas.
It gave Sunderland a vital lead going into the second leg at Stamford Bridge where 34,000 fans watched.
On their way to Wembley
Chelsea took the lead before Sunderland equalised through Clive Walker, who later added a second to give Sunderland a 4-1 lead.
Colin West got another for SAFC before Pat Nevin scored for Chelsea, on a night when a pitch invasion and fan violence marred the footballing highlights.
Tell us if you were there for either of the famous encounters by emailing [email protected]