When Sunderland served up a pre-Valentine's treat in a Cup semi final 40 years ago

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Feb 2025, 13:14 BST
Love was in the air 40 years ago - for Sunderland’s football team that is.

The side of 1985 had gone on an epic run in the Milk Cup and it wasn’t about to end just yet.

Former Sunderland striker Colin West in 1985.placeholder image
Former Sunderland striker Colin West in 1985. | se

A memorable win at Roker Park

As Valentine’s Day approached, a huge crowd packed in to Roker Park for the first leg of the semi final against Chelsea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland were up for the occasion and scored two penalties, both converted by Colin West.

More than 32,000 fans watched the game and got to see a Sunderland team in action which included Chris Turner, Gary Bennett, Nick Pickering, Barry Venison and Clive Walker.

Sunderland player Colin West (right) with Chelsea player Micky Thomas challenging.placeholder image
Sunderland player Colin West (right) with Chelsea player Micky Thomas challenging. | se

A vital lead for the second leg

The opponents had players in their ranks including Kerry Dixon, Pat Nevin, Nigel Spackman and Mickey Thomas.

It gave Sunderland a vital lead going into the second leg at Stamford Bridge where 34,000 fans watched.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
SAFC fans packed into Roker Park for the February 1985 Milk Cup semi-final against Chelsea.placeholder image
SAFC fans packed into Roker Park for the February 1985 Milk Cup semi-final against Chelsea. | se

On their way to Wembley

Chelsea took the lead before Sunderland equalised through Clive Walker, who later added a second to give Sunderland a 4-1 lead.

Colin West got another for SAFC before Pat Nevin scored for Chelsea, on a night when a pitch invasion and fan violence marred the footballing highlights.

Tell us if you were there for either of the famous encounters by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:SunderlandValentine's DayStamford BridgeChris TurnerPat Nevin
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice