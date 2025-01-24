Remembering the women who protested all-hours outside the pit gates in January

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 24th Jan 2025, 16:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The battle to prevent pit closures was in the headlines when a group of staunch campaigners staged a round-the-clock vigil 32 years ago.

Women from East Durham braved the bitter weather in Seaham in January 1993.

A brave battle against closures and the elements

They remained outside the gates of the under-threat Vane Tempest colliery day and night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A round the clock vigil by Women Against Pit closure, outside the gates of the threatened Vane Tempest Colliery in January 1993.A round the clock vigil by Women Against Pit closure, outside the gates of the threatened Vane Tempest Colliery in January 1993.
A round the clock vigil by Women Against Pit closure, outside the gates of the threatened Vane Tempest Colliery in January 1993. | se

Their battle was ultimately in vain as Seaham’s last pit closed in June 1993. There were bands, banners and lots of emotion for the final shift at Vane Tempest.

But it was one example of the vital role played by the Women Against Pit Closure group.

The WAPC group did vital work

The last shift at Vane Tempest in 1992 with Ralf Greenwood handing a token over.The last shift at Vane Tempest in 1992 with Ralf Greenwood handing a token over.
The last shift at Vane Tempest in 1992 with Ralf Greenwood handing a token over. | se

Its work was especially important during the Miners Strike of 1984-1985.

Heather Wood, from Easington, set up the National Women Against Pit Closures group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She spoke at last year’s Durham Miners Gala and said: “At the time we needed to get the women involved as without their involvement the strike wouldn’t last.”

Vane Tempest Pit in March 1986. What are your memories of it?Vane Tempest Pit in March 1986. What are your memories of it?
Vane Tempest Pit in March 1986. What are your memories of it? | SE

NWAPC’s work included providing food and advice to mining families, taking on jobs and providing a voice when members went into politics.

Tell us if you were a part of the WAPC group and your memories of the vigils you staged. Email [email protected]

Related topics:SeahamVigilMemoriesWeatherSunderland Echo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice