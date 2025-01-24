Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The battle to prevent pit closures was in the headlines when a group of staunch campaigners staged a round-the-clock vigil 32 years ago.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Women from East Durham braved the bitter weather in Seaham in January 1993.

A brave battle against closures and the elements

They remained outside the gates of the under-threat Vane Tempest colliery day and night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A round the clock vigil by Women Against Pit closure, outside the gates of the threatened Vane Tempest Colliery in January 1993. | se

Their battle was ultimately in vain as Seaham’s last pit closed in June 1993. There were bands, banners and lots of emotion for the final shift at Vane Tempest.

But it was one example of the vital role played by the Women Against Pit Closure group.

The WAPC group did vital work

The last shift at Vane Tempest in 1992 with Ralf Greenwood handing a token over. | se

Its work was especially important during the Miners Strike of 1984-1985.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She spoke at last year’s Durham Miners Gala and said: “At the time we needed to get the women involved as without their involvement the strike wouldn’t last.”

Vane Tempest Pit in March 1986. What are your memories of it? | SE

NWAPC’s work included providing food and advice to mining families, taking on jobs and providing a voice when members went into politics.

Tell us if you were a part of the WAPC group and your memories of the vigils you staged. Email [email protected]