Remembering the women who protested all-hours outside the pit gates in January
A brave battle against closures and the elements
They remained outside the gates of the under-threat Vane Tempest colliery day and night.
Their battle was ultimately in vain as Seaham’s last pit closed in June 1993. There were bands, banners and lots of emotion for the final shift at Vane Tempest.
But it was one example of the vital role played by the Women Against Pit Closure group.
The WAPC group did vital work
Its work was especially important during the Miners Strike of 1984-1985.
She spoke at last year’s Durham Miners Gala and said: “At the time we needed to get the women involved as without their involvement the strike wouldn’t last.”
NWAPC’s work included providing food and advice to mining families, taking on jobs and providing a voice when members went into politics.
