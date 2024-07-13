Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘It’s important for young people to understand the identity of where they are from and the heritage of what the villages in which they live are built on’

Tens of thousands of people from across Wearside and further afield lined the streets of Durham as the 138th Durham Miners’ Gala took place today (July 13).

Hosted by Durham Miners Association since 1871, the inclement weather didn’t deter people spanning all generations from turning the city into a sea of colour as the villages, towns and cities of Wearside and the North East remembered and celebrated the mining heritage on which so many of our communities were built.

Mining groups from across Wearside marched through the streets of Durham proudly displaying the banners of the collieries and locations they represented including Wearmouth, Easington and Horden.

Amongst the hustle and bustle, the sound of brass bands and bag pipes permeated through the air as the marchers made their way past the County Hotel balcony.

From there, the procession gathered at the old racecourse to enjoy refreshments, picnics, musical performances and all the fun of the fair.

In the afternoon, crowds revelled in speeches highlighting the key messages of history, tradition, socialism and the importance of workers’ rights and the trade unions.

A key focus of this year’s Gala was the miners’ strike as those involved in the industrial action of 1984 and the fight to save the nation and region’s coalfields reflected 40 years on.

One of those involved in the strike and speaking at this year’s Gala was Alan Mardgham, who worked at Wearmouth Colliery until its closure in 1993.

Alan, 68, who is now part of the Durham Miners Association (DMA), said: “The theme for this year’s gala is solidarity and unity - it’s what got us through the period of the strikes.

“There was solidarity here at home with the support of wives, partners and the local women, as well as internationally with packages of support being delivered from mining communities and trade unions across the world.

“It’s important we learn from the experiences of 40 years ago and the importance of being in a trade union.”

The Miners’ Gala has been an annual event on the region’s calendar since 1871 and for Alan the ‘Big Meet’ is a vital part of the social fabric of Wearside for both young and old alike.

He said: “We had coaches of people travelling down from Thompson Road in Sunderland representing Wearmouth Colliery.

“There will be former miners on the buses as well as people from the local community and a big part of the day is people coming together in bonds of friendship, which is the fibre of a caring society.

“The Gala is an important celebration of solidarity and communities. It’s vital we don’t forget our heritage and even though the mines are now closed it’s important for young people to understand the identity of where they are from and the heritage of what the villages in which they live are built on.”

During the strikes of 1984 and 85, many miners went without a year’s pay, with the partners and wives also bearing the burden of financial hardship as the miners looked to fight back against Thatcher’s Government.

Heather Wood, 72, from Easington, came from a mining family and set-up the National Women Against Pit Closures union.

Speaking at the Gala she said: “At the time we needed to get the women involved as without their involvement the strike wouldn’t last.

“In mining communities it was the women who ruled and they would have forced the men back to work.

“As the strike went on it was a really difficult time as bills came in and mortgage companies threatened families with eviction.

“We provided food but also became an advise centre on how they could stop these evictions.

“Thatcher wanted to wipe us off the earth, but we are showing today at the Gala, like we do every year, that she hasn’t done it.

“Today is important to show solidarity with all the trade unions involved, not just the miners.”

With a new Labour Government, Alan and Heather are hopeful of better times ahead.

Alan said: “I’m relieved we have got rid of this Tory Government after 14 years of mismanagement.

“My message to this new Labour Government is to deliver on your manifesto pledges to help ordinary working people.

“Our support is behind this new government and we want them to succeed.”

Like many people at the Gala, Jamie Megoram, from Sherburn Village, has been coming to the event since being a small child.

Jamie, 57, who was there with his children and grandchild, said: “Tradition is a big reason I come to the Gala each year. I’m from a mining village and our mining heritage needs to be kept alive.

“A lot of my friends were miners and it’s important we don’t forget what they did for our country.

“Hopefully the Gala will continue for many years. It’s part of Durham and part of the city’s life.”

It wasn’t just the National Union of Mine workers who were represented at the Gala, with other major unions including the GMB, Unite and Unison also parading their banners through the city’s cobbled streets.

The two major teaching unions, the NASUWT and the National Education Union (NEU), were also represented in large numbers.

NEU general secretary Daniel Kebede said: “Our legacy union stood in solidarity with the miners during the strike of 84/85.

“There are lots of things already identified by this new Labour Government, including the recruitment of 6,500 new teachers, which we welcome, but we all know that our public services have been decimated and schools have not been immune from that.

“We really need to see the incoming Government investing in education and investing in our children.”

Christina McAnea, General Secretary of Unison, and Matt Wrack, General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), also spoke to crowds at the event. Also speaking at the rally on the old racecourse ground by the banks of the Wear was Ian Lavery - former miner and former president of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

There was also international representation with Adriana Pella from the national trade union federation in Argentina.