A huge Sunderland building which dominated the city’s skyline for decades was demolished in January 1992.

The old tower and ornamental balcony was all that remained of the Co-op which stood close by Wearmouth Bridge.

The last days of the Co-op building which was demolished in January 1992 to make way for a multi-storey car park. | se

It had an ornamental balcony

A Sunderland Echo report at the time said the building was a ‘once-striking’ part of the town centre.

Many of you probably remember the building which housed Co-op office staff for decades until Vaux took it over as a social club and workshop.

It came down for a multi-storey car park

It was first built in 1906 but it came down in 1992 to make way for a new multi storey car park which was planned for 1993.

Tell us if you remember the Co-op building and if you worked there.