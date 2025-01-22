The striking Sunderland building which was bulldozed after 90 years of dominating the skyline

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 10:28 GMT
A huge Sunderland building which dominated the city’s skyline for decades was demolished in January 1992.

The old tower and ornamental balcony was all that remained of the Co-op which stood close by Wearmouth Bridge.

The last days of the Co-op building which was demolished in January 1992 to make way for a multi-storey car park.
The last days of the Co-op building which was demolished in January 1992 to make way for a multi-storey car park.

It had an ornamental balcony

A Sunderland Echo report at the time said the building was a ‘once-striking’ part of the town centre.

Many of you probably remember the building which housed Co-op office staff for decades until Vaux took it over as a social club and workshop.

It came down for a multi-storey car park

It was first built in 1906 but it came down in 1992 to make way for a new multi storey car park which was planned for 1993.

Tell us if you remember the Co-op building and if you worked there. Email [email protected]

