Wearside women - and the role they played during the 1984 Miners Strike - will be commemorated next March.

Durham will host a parade of banners and a march which has been organised by the Northern TUC, celebrating the National Women Against Pit Closures group.

It will be held on Saturday, March 2 starting on Palace Green.

A photo of miners wives in Wearside which was taken in May 1984.

A spokesperson said: "Our day will start by assembling on Palace Green at 12:30pm, showcasing a range of women’s support group banners before marching them at 1pm through Durham to the Market Place (where there will be a musical intermission) and then continuing our march over Elvet Bridge."

The rest of the day's activities will be based in The Fonteyn Ballroom in Dunelm House, Durham University Student’s Union.

The main event starts at 2pm when there will be speeches, music, film and comedy.

The spokesperson said its aim was 'to celebrate the work of the women of the 1984/85 miners’ strike and inspire the young women of tomorrow. This event will be fully ticketed and details of how to get your ticket will be released in the New Year.

Dawdon Miners wives pictured during the strike of 1984.

"Working with Past Pixels we have produced a range of greetings cards packs which will be on sale in the lead up to and during the event. These feature fantastic photographs of women’s support group banners from around the country and will be on sale for £10 a pack."