We had Crowtree for the baths and ice skating, Josephs for toys, Hogans for a refreshing drink and Greensleeves for a spot of fine dining.

There was Fine Fare for shopping and Bentleys nightclub for a a night of disco fun. Here they all are again in 19 Sunderland Echo archive memories.

1 . Josephs Toy Shop A trip to Joseph's Toy Shop was a must with any saved-up pocket money. And what a treat it was! | se Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . Braving the elements Stylo, Fosters and C&A were a must for Sunderland's shoppers 45 years ago. Tell us which one was your favourite. | se Photo Sales

3 . Go ice skating at Crowtree Crowtree Leisure Centre in Sunderland, pictured here in 1981, boasted a swimming pool, ice rink, indoor bowls and much more. It was sadly demolished in 2013. | National World Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales