19 sights you'll remember if you lived in 1980s Sunderland

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Jun 2025, 10:47 BST

What a decade the 1980s was on Wearside.

We had Crowtree for the baths and ice skating, Josephs for toys, Hogans for a refreshing drink and Greensleeves for a spot of fine dining.

There was Fine Fare for shopping and Bentleys nightclub for a a night of disco fun. Here they all are again in 19 Sunderland Echo archive memories.

A trip to Joseph's Toy Shop was a must with any saved-up pocket money. And what a treat it was!

1. Josephs Toy Shop

A trip to Joseph's Toy Shop was a must with any saved-up pocket money. And what a treat it was! | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Stylo, Fosters and C&A were a must for Sunderland's shoppers 45 years ago. Tell us which one was your favourite.

2. Braving the elements

Stylo, Fosters and C&A were a must for Sunderland's shoppers 45 years ago. Tell us which one was your favourite. | se

Crowtree Leisure Centre in Sunderland, pictured here in 1981, boasted a swimming pool, ice rink, indoor bowls and much more. It was sadly demolished in 2013.

3. Go ice skating at Crowtree

Crowtree Leisure Centre in Sunderland, pictured here in 1981, boasted a swimming pool, ice rink, indoor bowls and much more. It was sadly demolished in 2013. | National World Photo: Sunderland Echo

Sunderland Carnival in August 1981 with Notarianni's in the background.

4. Carnival time in 1981

Sunderland Carnival in August 1981 with Notarianni's in the background. | se

