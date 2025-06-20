We had Crowtree for the baths and ice skating, Josephs for toys, Hogans for a refreshing drink and Greensleeves for a spot of fine dining.
There was Fine Fare for shopping and Bentleys nightclub for a a night of disco fun. Here they all are again in 19 Sunderland Echo archive memories.
1. Josephs Toy Shop
A trip to Joseph's Toy Shop was a must with any saved-up pocket money. And what a treat it was! | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Braving the elements
Stylo, Fosters and C&A were a must for Sunderland's shoppers 45 years ago. Tell us which one was your favourite. | se
3. Go ice skating at Crowtree
Crowtree Leisure Centre in Sunderland, pictured here in 1981, boasted a swimming pool, ice rink, indoor bowls and much more. It was sadly demolished in 2013. | National World Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Carnival time in 1981
Sunderland Carnival in August 1981 with Notarianni's in the background. | se