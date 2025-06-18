13 memorable photos from the glitzy Monkwearmouth prom as we turn back time to 2015

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Jun 2025, 09:31 BST

Join us as we turn the clock back ten years for memories of the Monkwearmouth Academy prom.

A very special night was held at the Stadium of Light and all of these photos were taken of the students enjoying a memorable occasion.

Have a look at these Sunderland Echo archive memories of gowns, suits, and style in abundance.

Five students looking stylish for their special night at the Stadium of Light. Tell us if you recognise them.

1. Ready for their prom

Five students looking stylish for their special night at the Stadium of Light. Tell us if you recognise them. | se


A smart turnout from these pals for their big night in 2015. We want to hear from you if you were there.

2. Suited and stylish

A smart turnout from these pals for their big night in 2015. We want to hear from you if you were there. | se


Such a happy reminder of the fun you had at the Monkwearmouth Academy prom ten years ago.

3. Happy memories from 2015

Such a happy reminder of the fun you had at the Monkwearmouth Academy prom ten years ago. | se


Time for a party and these three were pictured just before their memorable prom night got under way.

4. Flashback to 2015

Time for a party and these three were pictured just before their memorable prom night got under way. | se


