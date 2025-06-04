Sunderland proms: Thornhill School's big 2015 night out in 13 glittering pictures

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 4th Jun 2025, 10:00 BST

Ten years have sailed by since these superb Thornhill School prom photos were taken.

Students by the dozen had a great time on their big night out at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

And a Sunderland Echo photographer was there to capture it all on camera.

Re-live the memories and once you have looked through these images, get in touch by emailing [email protected] to tell us more.

A quick photo before heading off to enjoy a night to remember. Tell us if you were pictured.

1. Photo time

A quick photo before heading off to enjoy a night to remember. Tell us if you were pictured. | se

Photo Sales
These boys put loads of effort into their smart suits and hairstyles for their big evening. Recognise them?

2. Turning out in style

These boys put loads of effort into their smart suits and hairstyles for their big evening. Recognise them? | se

Photo Sales
Four more students who were keen to get their special occasion under way at the Stadium of Light.

3. Lighting up the past

Four more students who were keen to get their special occasion under way at the Stadium of Light. | se

Photo Sales
Taking you back in time for memories of the Thornhill School prom. Share your own recollections of the 2015 event.

4. Time for a photo

Taking you back in time for memories of the Thornhill School prom. Share your own recollections of the 2015 event. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPromsStadium of LightPhotographerSunderland Echo
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice