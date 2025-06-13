The hero who saved Sunderland from a town centre fire drama 50 years ago
John Cliff just happened to be driving past the scene of a blaze in Morris’s warehouse in High Street West, in 1975.
Coming home from Burleigh Garth
The Tunstall man was returning home after work in his off-licence premises in Burleigh Garth.
But thanks to John’s efforts, staff managed to work in relays and rescue huge amounts of the warehouse’s stock.
Sadly, the blaze still caused thousands of pounds of damage but it could have been much worse.
John said at the time: “I was driving up High Street when I saw a whiff of smoke coming from the top floor. I thought it was just as quick to drive to the fire station as to drive back to the shop to phone, so drove on and alerted them.”
‘I was working in my office when I had a cracking noise next door’
A Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “Staff at the wholesale premises next door, owned by Mr Maurice Dresner, worked in relays to move as much stock as possible from the upper floors of the building.
“Mr Dresner said “I was working in my office at about 5.50pm when I heard a cracking noise next door, ” he said.
‘I dashed back to my office and called the fire brigade’
“I went outside and saw smoke coming from Morris’s and dashed back to my office and called the fire brigade.”
The blaze was brought under control by about 7.30pm and some engines were released for other duties but some crew remained in case of further outbreaks.
Tell us if you remember the 1975 town centre fire and what else you remember about life in Sunderland 50 years ago.
Email [email protected] to tell us more.
