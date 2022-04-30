Loading...
Burleigh Garth in the picture 46 years ago.
Nine reminders of a day at Sunderland's Burleigh Garth in 1976 - do you remember these times?

It was an area of Sunderland which is confined to history but still has a place in the hearts of many.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 4:55 am

The Garths will be remembered by lots of Wearside people and we are putting the spotlight on one day in 1976.

It was the day when a theatre company performed a play at Burleigh Garths.

It certainly attracted an audience but were you in the picture? Take a look.

1. Fun in 1976

Members of Wearabout Theatre Company performed a play called "Willy and the Coal Wallers" in Sunderland. First stop was Burleigh Garth.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. So entertaining

Were you there when the Wearabout Theatre Company came to Burleigh Garth?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Loving the show

These children look enthralled by the show in September 1976.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Were you there?

Gathering round to get a closer look at the show.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

