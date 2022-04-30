The Garths will be remembered by lots of Wearside people and we are putting the spotlight on one day in 1976.
It was the day when a theatre company performed a play at Burleigh Garths.
It certainly attracted an audience but were you in the picture? Take a look.
1. Fun in 1976
Members of Wearabout Theatre Company performed a play called "Willy and the Coal Wallers" in Sunderland. First stop was Burleigh Garth.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. So entertaining
Were you there when the Wearabout Theatre Company came to Burleigh Garth?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Loving the show
These children look enthralled by the show in September 1976.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Were you there?
Gathering round to get a closer look at the show.
Photo: Sunderland Echo