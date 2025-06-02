13 more head teachers we just had to remember from Sunderland's past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 10:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

What a class line-up of memories we have - of 13 more head teachers who shaped our lives.

From Kim Bennett at Diamond Hall Juniors to Karen Field at Hudson Road Primary, there are loads of faces to look back on.

Each of them shaped our futures from the classroom, and here are those faces we remember well from 2003 to 2009.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Castle View, St Benet’s, Southwick and Usworth are also included.

Have a look at these great Sunderland Echo archive memories and see if you can spot a former schoolmate. Or maybe you remember one of the teachers.

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Sunderland Echo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice