13 more head teachers we just had to remember from Sunderland's past
From Kim Bennett at Diamond Hall Juniors to Karen Field at Hudson Road Primary, there are loads of faces to look back on.
Each of them shaped our futures from the classroom, and here are those faces we remember well from 2003 to 2009.
Castle View, St Benet’s, Southwick and Usworth are also included.
Have a look at these great Sunderland Echo archive memories and see if you can spot a former schoolmate. Or maybe you remember one of the teachers.
