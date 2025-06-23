Let’s relive a great decade with 19 Sunderland Echo memories.
They also include memories of John Prescott enjoying chips, and the grandmother who delivered her own grandchild in the back of a car.
In case you missed it;
We said goodbye to Chambers, had a great time in Privilege and shopped at Kwik Save. All in Sunderland in the 2000s.
