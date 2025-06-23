19 Sunderland scenes to take you back to the 2000s

We said goodbye to Chambers, had a great time in Privilege and shopped at Kwik Save. All in Sunderland in the 2000s.

Let’s relive a great decade with 19 Sunderland Echo memories.

They also include memories of John Prescott enjoying chips, and the grandmother who delivered her own grandchild in the back of a car.

The floating Sunderland sculpture made its debut on the River Wear in 1999. But it ran into problems within weeks and was taken away in 2000.

1. Ambit

Niall and Kevin Phillips celebrate after Sunderland score in the derby at St James' Park in 2000.

2. Derby delight in 2000

Woolworths in Fawcett Street, Sunderland, in 2001. At its height it had stores in Sunderland, Houghton, Durham and was famed for its record section, pick n mix and VHS choices.

3. Woolworths in 2001

Sunderland's own star Alf Pearson made the news in 2001. The 91-year-old released a CD of him and his late brother Bob's songs. The number 1 in the charts was Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman with Somethin Stupid.

4. Alf's a Sunderland star

