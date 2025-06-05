Sunderland retro: 13 Wearside music teachers you might remember from your schooldays

By Chris Cordner

Published 5th Jun 2025, 13:30 BST

Altogether now. Tell us if you remember the music teacher you had at school.

Here are 13 of them from Wearside’s past and we hope these Sunderland Echo archive photos bring back great memories.

See who we found from Southmoor, Thornhill, New Silksworth, Biddick, Oxclose Schools and more.

Chris Shinn composed a musical called "In the Beginning Blues" in 1981. It was premiered by 60 youngsters at New Silksworth Junior School where she taught.

Hylton Castle Junior School Choir qualified for the finals of the Tyne Tees TV carol service competition in December 1987. They entered the contest after music teacher Brian Wilson composed the music and sent a recording of the choir performing it to the TV station.

Excellent work by everyone at New Seaham Primary in 2003. That was the year when music teacher Dave helped the pupils to produce a CD and win an award.

Deborah Sumner was in the middle of teaching the choir members at Biddick School when this photo was taken in February 2004.

