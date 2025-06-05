Here are 13 of them from Wearside’s past and we hope these Sunderland Echo archive photos bring back great memories.
See who we found from Southmoor, Thornhill, New Silksworth, Biddick, Oxclose Schools and more.
1. Chris Shinn at New Silksworth Juniors
Chris Shinn composed a musical called "In the Beginning Blues" in 1981.
It was premiered by 60 youngsters at New Silksworth Junior School where she taught. | se
2. Brian Wilson at Hylton Castle Juniors
Hylton Castle Junior School Choir qualified for the finals of the Tyne Tees TV carol service competition in December 1987. They entered the contest after music teacher Brian Wilson composed the music and sent a recording of the choir performing it to the TV station. | se
3. Dave Doyle at New Seaham Primary
Excellent work by everyone at New Seaham Primary in 2003. That was the year when music teacher Dave helped the pupils to produce a CD and win an award. | se
4. Deborah Sumner at Biddick School
Deborah Sumner was in the middle of teaching the choir members at Biddick School when this photo was taken in February 2004. | se
