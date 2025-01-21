All these images of the Pyrex makers Wear Flint Glass Works in Millfield, can be shared with you thanks to Getty Images.
They were all originally taken in 1961 and show the canteens, shop floor, lorry trailers and more.
1. Memories from Millfield
The car park at the Wear Flint Glass Works in Alfred Street, in 1961.
Have a look at the cars and delivery trucks parked outside, with houses on Alfred Street visible in the background. (Photo by Heritage Images/Getty Images) | Getty Images
2. Hard at work in the office
Women office workers at Wear Flint Glass Works in 1961. (Photo by Heritage Images/Getty Images) | Getty Images
3. Waiting patiently
A delivery lorry loaded with boxes of Pyrex goods awaiting dispatch, in the warehouse area of the Wear Flint Glass Works. (Photo by Heritage Images/Getty Images) | Getty Images
4. Lunchtime in 1961
Workers eating in the men's canteen at Wear Flint Glass Works. (Photo by Heritage Images/Getty Images) | Getty Images
