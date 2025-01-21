Pictures from Pyrex: Rarely seen Sunderland photos from 64 years ago

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st Jan 2025, 16:33 BST

What an incredible reminder of 1960s Sunderland we have for you.

All these images of the Pyrex makers Wear Flint Glass Works in Millfield, can be shared with you thanks to Getty Images.

They were all originally taken in 1961 and show the canteens, shop floor, lorry trailers and more.

Our thanks to Getty Images and if these photos bring back memories for you, email Sunderland Echo nostalgia specialist Chris Cordner at [email protected]

The car park at the Wear Flint Glass Works in Alfred Street, in 1961. Have a look at the cars and delivery trucks parked outside, with houses on Alfred Street visible in the background. (Photo by Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Women office workers at Wear Flint Glass Works in 1961. (Photo by Heritage Images/Getty Images)

A delivery lorry loaded with boxes of Pyrex goods awaiting dispatch, in the warehouse area of the Wear Flint Glass Works. (Photo by Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Workers eating in the men's canteen at Wear Flint Glass Works. (Photo by Heritage Images/Getty Images)

