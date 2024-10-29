An army veteran from Sunderland will fulfil a promise to his father when he joins the march-past at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

Ten thousand veterans, including Wearside man Roger Bacon, will parade shoulder to shoulder along Whitehall on November 10.

An emotional moment on the way

It will be an emotional moment for Roger, now 73, who enlisted in the army in 1973 and served as a Royal Engineer.

His father Raymond served in the Second World War including in Burma and Palestine.

Roger Bacon who will parade past the Cenotaph in memory of his father and grandfather. | other 3rd party

And his maternal grandfather Jake Wilson, also from Sunderland, was captured during the Battle of the Somme in the First World War and survived being sent to the salt mines.

‘I know my father will be looking down on me’

Roger promised his father that one day he would march past the Cenotaph wearing his medals.

He said: “I’ve taken part in local parades before, however, this one will be special, because I know my father will be looking down on me. I’m marching to honour my father and grandfather for their war efforts, as well as remembering comrades who were killed or injured.

“I will be honouring every life that was lost for freedom and will be proud to wear my father’s medals for him. I think it is important to respect everyone who fought for our freedom and paid the ultimate price.”

Roger Bacon in his Armed Forces days. | other 3rd party

‘Still fighting their own battles today’

Roger contacted Help for Heroes in 2022, and has been receiving counselling from the Hidden Wounds mental health team and the community nursing team.

He served in Germany and Northern Ireland and left the service in 1980. Unfortunately, he developed anxiety and depression because of his experiences on his tour of Northern Ireland.

A spokesman for Help for Heroes added: “As we join the nation to commemorate the men and women who lost their lives while serving our country, Help for Heroes also remembers those still fighting their own battles today.

Roger's father Raymond Bacon. Roger will march in his memory past the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday. | other 3rd party

How you can help

“We remain at the side of veterans like Roger and their families who are struggling with painful injuries, mental trauma, isolation, and more – providing life-changing support for as long as it takes – fighting for the peace they deserve.”

Help for Heroes champions the Armed Forces community. It has already supported more than 31,000 people.

To support Help for Heroes in transforming lives, visit helpforheroes.org.uk/donate.