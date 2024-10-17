The short-lived history of a Sunderland football team which attracted 4,000 fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A little known 140th anniversary has been reached in Sunderland - of a football team which played in red and white in front of crowds up to 4,000 people.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outfit was known as Sunderland Royal Rovers and we are indebted to Derek Holcroft who provided us with details of it.

70 years of football history

Sadly, the team lasted only 70 years and disappeared during the First World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More The Sunderland man who was Field Marshall Montgomery's bodyguard

A look at the Sunderland Royal Rovers team from the early 1900s. | ugc

But Derek has unearthed details of the team as it appeared in the Sunderland Daily Echo at the time.

Rovers played at the Blue House Field in Hendon in red and white striped shirts with black shorts and socks.

Blue House Field in Hendon where Sunderland Royal Rovers played their matches. | se

Norman was a class act

An excerpt from an Echo report on a Rovers match against South Shields gave the Sunderland team’s line-up as Crinson, Munday, Reed, Andrews, Stirling, Dunn, Rowan, Cowe, Gallantree, Hilm and Ridley.

One of its star players was Norman Dunn who was vice captain and began playing for the team in 1906.

Norman Dunn who was one of the star players and the vice captain of the team in 1908. | ugc

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joined as a centre forward but played in many positions including half back. He was a strong tackler ‘at the top of his form’ said the Echo.

The hero who foiled an assassination attempt

Our thanks to Derek who has shared many a fine story with us.

Others include;

The amazing story of a Sunderland man who helped to foil an attempt to kill Queen Victoria.

How we reported the story of Roger Errington, the Sunderland man who foiled an assassination attempt on Queen Victoria. | se

Low Row man Roger Errington was on his honeymoon when he and his bride stopped to watch Queen Victoria getting off a train - only to spot a man with a gun nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The genius who broke Nazi codes

The Sunderland genius who was one of the under cover heroes who cracked Nazi codes in the Second World War. Joseph Gillis did vital work at Bletchley Park, once the top-secret home which was the principal Allied base for codebreakers.

And the Sunderland man who got married 11 days before he sailed on the Titanic.

We would love to hear from anyone who has stories from Sunderland’s past to share.

Get in touch by emailing [email protected]