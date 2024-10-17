The short-lived history of a Sunderland football team which attracted 4,000 fans
The outfit was known as Sunderland Royal Rovers and we are indebted to Derek Holcroft who provided us with details of it.
70 years of football history
Sadly, the team lasted only 70 years and disappeared during the First World War.
But Derek has unearthed details of the team as it appeared in the Sunderland Daily Echo at the time.
Rovers played at the Blue House Field in Hendon in red and white striped shirts with black shorts and socks.
Norman was a class act
An excerpt from an Echo report on a Rovers match against South Shields gave the Sunderland team’s line-up as Crinson, Munday, Reed, Andrews, Stirling, Dunn, Rowan, Cowe, Gallantree, Hilm and Ridley.
One of its star players was Norman Dunn who was vice captain and began playing for the team in 1906.
He joined as a centre forward but played in many positions including half back. He was a strong tackler ‘at the top of his form’ said the Echo.
The hero who foiled an assassination attempt
Our thanks to Derek who has shared many a fine story with us.
Others include;
The amazing story of a Sunderland man who helped to foil an attempt to kill Queen Victoria.
Low Row man Roger Errington was on his honeymoon when he and his bride stopped to watch Queen Victoria getting off a train - only to spot a man with a gun nearby.
The genius who broke Nazi codes
The Sunderland genius who was one of the under cover heroes who cracked Nazi codes in the Second World War. Joseph Gillis did vital work at Bletchley Park, once the top-secret home which was the principal Allied base for codebreakers.
And the Sunderland man who got married 11 days before he sailed on the Titanic.
Charles Sedgewick had secured a new job in Mexico. He was an electrical engineer and had been working at Hylton Road power station in Sunderland before moving.
We would love to hear from anyone who has stories from Sunderland’s past to share.
Get in touch by emailing [email protected]
