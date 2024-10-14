The Hendon ghost which loved to spill pints - and stop people cleaning up the mess
It was in the news in 2021 when it caused a stir at the Blue House pub in Hendon.
20 years of ghostly experiences
Blue House pub is on Corporation Road in Hendon and in the incident happed as the landlady Darla Anderson watched.
Darla said at the time: “My auntie was actually the landlady of the pub around 20 years ago and she always said back then that it was haunted.
‘The spirit doesn’t like me brushing away liquid’
"As it happens, we actually had a spiritualist drinking in the bar on November 12 who said that she could sense something in the pub.
"Apparently, the spirit doesn’t like me brushing away liquid in the cellar so I might have upset it by doing that.
"I remember I was just looking at the pint and then it just fell. There was only three or four of us in the pub at the time so there is no way that anyone could have knocked it.”
Empty glasses falling off the bar
The 2021 story prompted previous licensees to get in touch with Darla.
One said that they had been there when empty pint glasses would fall off the bar.
