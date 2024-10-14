The Hendon ghost which loved to spill pints - and stop people cleaning up the mess

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 14th Oct 2024, 05:19 BST
A Sunderland pub ghost made the headlines when it sent pint glasses flying - and stopped people who tried to clean the mess up.

It was in the news in 2021 when it caused a stir at the Blue House pub in Hendon.

20 years of ghostly experiences

CCTV footage showed a “ghost” knocking over a full pint on the bar on November 13 that year.

Blue House pub is on Corporation Road in Hendon and in the incident happed as the landlady Darla Anderson watched.

Darla Anderson (right) and sister Cody who couldn't explain how the pint fell in the November 2021 incident at the Blue House pub.Darla Anderson (right) and sister Cody who couldn't explain how the pint fell in the November 2021 incident at the Blue House pub.
Darla Anderson (right) and sister Cody who couldn't explain how the pint fell in the November 2021 incident at the Blue House pub.

Darla said at the time: “My auntie was actually the landlady of the pub around 20 years ago and she always said back then that it was haunted.

‘The spirit doesn’t like me brushing away liquid’

"As it happens, we actually had a spiritualist drinking in the bar on November 12 who said that she could sense something in the pub.

"Apparently, the spirit doesn’t like me brushing away liquid in the cellar so I might have upset it by doing that.

Darla and Cody Anderson outside the Blue House pub in 2021.Darla and Cody Anderson outside the Blue House pub in 2021.
Darla and Cody Anderson outside the Blue House pub in 2021.

"I remember I was just looking at the pint and then it just fell. There was only three or four of us in the pub at the time so there is no way that anyone could have knocked it.”

Empty glasses falling off the bar

The 2021 story prompted previous licensees to get in touch with Darla.

The Sunderland Echo story on the ghost which appeared in November 2021.The Sunderland Echo story on the ghost which appeared in November 2021.
The Sunderland Echo story on the ghost which appeared in November 2021.

One said that they had been there when empty pint glasses would fall off the bar.

We would love to hear from anyone who has experienced ghosts in buildings in Sunderland - whether it’s pubs, clubs, restaurants, shops or even their own house.

Email [email protected] to tell us more.

