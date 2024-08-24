Nine memories from Ewesley Road in Sunderland, from famous faces to busy groups
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
We’ve been time travelling again - and this time we did it all in Ewesley Road.
We scoured the Echo archives for a gallery of great images from the Sunderland street and came up with this selection from 1973 to 2008.
Join us for a journey to the youth club, Sunday school, sisterhood and brotherhood groups.
And then get in touch to share your own memories of these scenes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.