Nine memories from Ewesley Road in Sunderland, from famous faces to busy groups

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 24th Aug 2024, 05:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
We’ve been time travelling again - and this time we did it all in Ewesley Road.

We scoured the Echo archives for a gallery of great images from the Sunderland street and came up with this selection from 1973 to 2008.

Join us for a journey to the youth club, Sunday school, sisterhood and brotherhood groups.

And then get in touch to share your own memories of these scenes.

Related topics:SunderlandMemoriesNostalgiaReligionChurches

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.