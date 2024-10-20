Nine things we saw in Sunderland in the 1980s, but rarely see now

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Oct 2024, 05:51 BST

All of this may have been the rage on Wearside in the 1980s.

But that was 40 years ago and much of it has been consigned to the history books, until now.

We took a deep delve into the Echo archives to dig out scenes of blackboards, renting video, Hintons stores and 80s cars.

There’s floppy disks and even cigarette advertising. Re-live it all here.

Life on Wearside as we knew it 40 years ago. But you would struggle to see any of it now.

1. Seen in the 80s

Life on Wearside as we knew it 40 years ago. But you would struggle to see any of it now. | se

Once a widespread sight around November 5, such as outside Dawdon Club in 1980.

2. Penny for the Guy

Once a widespread sight around November 5, such as outside Dawdon Club in 1980. | se

It was all the rage back then and here's the scene in Rediffusion in 1981. You could rent everything from The Stud to The Thirty Nine Steps.

3. Video rental

It was all the rage back then and here's the scene in Rediffusion in 1981. You could rent everything from The Stud to The Thirty Nine Steps. | se

One of the most memorable SAFC strips in Sunderland history and players wore it in the 1982 match against Southampton.

4. THAT Sunderland strip

One of the most memorable SAFC strips in Sunderland history and players wore it in the 1982 match against Southampton. | se

