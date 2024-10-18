Nine great pictures from Sunderland sports shops on busy days, taken from 1980 to 2017

By Chris Cordner

Published 18th Oct 2024, 15:02 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 16:40 BST

Join us at JJB, Sports Direct, TY McGurk and Total Sport, We’re going for a retro shop.

There’s memories from 1980 to 2017, spanning sports stores which pulled in customers across Wearside.

We are passing it to you to take a look at these Echo archive scenes before sharing a memory or two of your own.

Join us for a spot of window shopping in Wearside's sports stores over the years.

1. Retro retail therapy

Olympic gold medallist swimmer David Wilkie joined members of Sunderland Swimming Club in Josephs sports shop for this 1980 photo. Also pictured was shop owner, Mr David Joseph.

2. Golden times at Josephs

Gladiator star "Rocket" made an appearance at TY McGurk sports store in Sunderland to promote a new range of leisure products in 1998.

3. Retro with Rocket

Total Sport in Silksworth Row sponsored two Wearside League clubs 17 years ago. In the picture were staff members Darren Grant and Keith Reiling, centre, with league secretary Mick Grant, left, and Ken Drysdale and Nicky Pemberton from the Dagmar, right.

4. Total-ly brilliant in 2007

