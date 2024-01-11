News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

When hotels and huts used as PoW camps, find out more at a Sunderland talk

Spotlighting the lives of prisoners from the world wars

By Chris Cordner
Published 11th Jan 2024, 12:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An insight into the lives of prisoners of war in Britain will be shared at a talk in Sunderland.

Everything from stately houses to huts were used to house PoWs in both world wars.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can find out more at a talk hosted by Sunderland Antiquarian Society next Tuesday, January 16.

It will be given by Bernard Hope and is titled Prisoners of The British.

Bernard Hope who will be giving the next Sunderland Antiquarian Society talk next Tuesday.Bernard Hope who will be giving the next Sunderland Antiquarian Society talk next Tuesday.
Bernard Hope who will be giving the next Sunderland Antiquarian Society talk next Tuesday.

Stately houses to Nissan huts

Philip Curtis, from the society, said: "Stately houses and hotels, huts, Nissan huts and many other buildings were "home" to German prisoners-of-war in two World Wars.

"This fascinating, fully illustrated talk is about confinement in Britain in general with stories about German serviceman who, between 1939 and 1948, were "guests" of His Majesty's Government."

Huts which were used to house prisoners in Britain during the world wars.Huts which were used to house prisoners in Britain during the world wars.
Huts which were used to house prisoners in Britain during the world wars.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doors open at 6.40pm for the talk at The Bethany Centre, Bede Tower, Ryhope Road.

A treasure trove of Wearside history

It starts at 7.30pm and everyone is welcome to come along. Admission is £2 for Antiquarian Society members or £3 for non-members.

You can also find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]

Related topics:Hotels