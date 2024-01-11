When hotels and huts used as PoW camps, find out more at a Sunderland talk
Spotlighting the lives of prisoners from the world wars
and live on Freeview channel 276
An insight into the lives of prisoners of war in Britain will be shared at a talk in Sunderland.
Everything from stately houses to huts were used to house PoWs in both world wars.
You can find out more at a talk hosted by Sunderland Antiquarian Society next Tuesday, January 16.
It will be given by Bernard Hope and is titled Prisoners of The British.
Stately houses to Nissan huts
Philip Curtis, from the society, said: "Stately houses and hotels, huts, Nissan huts and many other buildings were "home" to German prisoners-of-war in two World Wars.
"This fascinating, fully illustrated talk is about confinement in Britain in general with stories about German serviceman who, between 1939 and 1948, were "guests" of His Majesty's Government."
Doors open at 6.40pm for the talk at The Bethany Centre, Bede Tower, Ryhope Road.
A treasure trove of Wearside history
It starts at 7.30pm and everyone is welcome to come along. Admission is £2 for Antiquarian Society members or £3 for non-members.
You can also find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.
You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
And to become a member, email [email protected]