News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Sunderland in 1993, with free desserts at Boulevard and Brutus Gold at Annabels

DJ Brutus Gold and his disco sensation

By Chris Cordner
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read

Wearside's lifestyle scene in 1993 was a packed programme of fun.

But how many of these scenes do you remember, all captured on a film tribute prepared by the Sunderland Echo.

Most Popular

Anoraks for £25 from Books

First of all, let's have a look at the fashions.

It was a fashion favourite for decades.It was a fashion favourite for decades.
It was a fashion favourite for decades.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Books Fashions shop was in Derwent Street and it was selling luxury wool coats for £70.

Or how about an anorak for £25. On the specials section, dresses were a tenner.

Books in the pictureBooks in the picture
Books in the picture

Main meal with a free dessert at Boulevard

If you wanted something to eat, there was Boulevard in High Street West. Dessert was free if you chose a daily special for your main meal.

A Boulevard treat from 1993A Boulevard treat from 1993
A Boulevard treat from 1993

There was Finos if you wanted a night out. Or Annabels and it had theme nights back then.

Wednesdays was 70s disco sensation day with DJ Brutus Gold on the decks. Admission was £1.

It's your 1993 memories we really want and you can share them by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:Sunderland