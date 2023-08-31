Sunderland in 1993, with free desserts at Boulevard and Brutus Gold at Annabels

Wearside's lifestyle scene in 1993 was a packed programme of fun.

But how many of these scenes do you remember, all captured on a film tribute prepared by the Sunderland Echo.

Anoraks for £25 from Books

First of all, let's have a look at the fashions.

It was a fashion favourite for decades.

Books Fashions shop was in Derwent Street and it was selling luxury wool coats for £70.

Or how about an anorak for £25. On the specials section, dresses were a tenner.

Books in the picture

Main meal with a free dessert at Boulevard

If you wanted something to eat, there was Boulevard in High Street West. Dessert was free if you chose a daily special for your main meal.

A Boulevard treat from 1993

There was Finos if you wanted a night out. Or Annabels and it had theme nights back then.

Wednesdays was 70s disco sensation day with DJ Brutus Gold on the decks. Admission was £1.