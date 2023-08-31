Sunderland in 1993, with free desserts at Boulevard and Brutus Gold at Annabels
DJ Brutus Gold and his disco sensation
Wearside's lifestyle scene in 1993 was a packed programme of fun.
But how many of these scenes do you remember, all captured on a film tribute prepared by the Sunderland Echo.
Anoraks for £25 from Books
First of all, let's have a look at the fashions.
Books Fashions shop was in Derwent Street and it was selling luxury wool coats for £70.
Or how about an anorak for £25. On the specials section, dresses were a tenner.
Main meal with a free dessert at Boulevard
If you wanted something to eat, there was Boulevard in High Street West. Dessert was free if you chose a daily special for your main meal.
Wednesdays was 70s disco sensation day with DJ Brutus Gold on the decks. Admission was £1.
