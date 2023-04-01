A retro look inside nine bars in Sunderland's High Street West, remembering Boulevard, Legends, Infinity, Indigo, Harleys, Dozo, The Corner Flag and The Dun Cow in years past
Cocktails, wines and spirits. You got them all as well as a great night out at these High Street West venues.
We are turning back the clock for a retro look inside Indigo, Harleys, Dozo and the Dun Cow.
There’s plenty more besides such as Boulevard, Legends and the Corner Flag. Have a look and enjoy the trip back in time.
