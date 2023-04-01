News you can trust since 1873
A toast to all of these great Sunderland places.

A retro look inside nine bars in Sunderland's High Street West, remembering Boulevard, Legends, Infinity, Indigo, Harleys, Dozo, The Corner Flag and The Dun Cow in years past

Cocktails, wines and spirits. You got them all as well as a great night out at these High Street West venues.

By Chris Cordner
Published 1st Apr 2023, 09:13 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 09:14 BST

We are turning back the clock for a retro look inside Indigo, Harleys, Dozo and the Dun Cow.

There’s plenty more besides such as Boulevard, Legends and the Corner Flag. Have a look and enjoy the trip back in time.

Elizabeth Ormston, Hospitality & Events Manager, (left) and Donna Brown, Director, at Legends, 15 years ago.

1. Reflections from 2008

Elizabeth Ormston, Hospitality & Events Manager, (left) and Donna Brown, Director, at Legends, 15 years ago. Photo: KB

Kelly Casey, Clare Pollock and Julie Pettigrew were in the picture at Boulevard in 2003.

2. Bar staff at Boulevard

Kelly Casey, Clare Pollock and Julie Pettigrew were in the picture at Boulevard in 2003. Photo: KB

Indigo Bar and Champagne Bar as it looked in 2011.

3. Inside Indigo

Indigo Bar and Champagne Bar as it looked in 2011. Photo: Picture by David Allan

Blues band 'Snake Oil' were playing at a Blues Festival at The Dun Cow, in 2015.

4. Singing the blues in the Dun Cow

Blues band 'Snake Oil' were playing at a Blues Festival at The Dun Cow, in 2015. Photo: Kevin Brady

