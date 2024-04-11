Life in Sunderland in 1954: Event invites you to travel back 70 years
A wonderful chance to hear all about life in Sunderland 70 years ago is on the way.
You can re-live the days of trams and buying your suits from Caslaw, Hayter and Tate.
Sunderland life 70 years ago
It will all be covered in the latest illustrated talk to be given by Sunderland Antiquarian Society.
The ever-popular monthly event returns on Tuesday, April 16, at the Bethany Hall in the Bede Tower in Ryhope Road.
Historian Philip Curtis will be giving the talk from 7.30pm and doors open from 6.40pm.
The trams and their Binns adverts
He said: “It should be a fascinating, nostalgic evening showing the old town and its residents at work, rest and play 70 years ago.”
Everyone is welcome to attend and admission is £2 for members and £3 for non members.
These submitted photos from Philip show trams with their familiar adverts for Binns, and the shop front of Caslaw, Hayter and Tate.
They were an outfitters business on High Street West.
Find out more from the Antiquarians
Or how about this view of the north end of the station.
There will be plenty more photos to come at the event next Tuesday.
You can also find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.
You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
