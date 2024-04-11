Life in Sunderland in 1954: Event invites you to travel back 70 years

‘A fascinating, nostalgic evening showing the old town and its residents at work, rest and play’
By Chris Cordner
Published 11th Apr 2024, 10:17 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A wonderful chance to hear all about life in Sunderland 70 years ago is on the way.

You can re-live the days of trams and buying your suits from Caslaw, Hayter and Tate.

Caslaw Hayer & Tate in High Street West. Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian SocietyCaslaw Hayer & Tate in High Street West. Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society
Caslaw Hayer & Tate in High Street West. Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Sunderland life 70 years ago

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will all be covered in the latest illustrated talk to be given by Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

The ever-popular monthly event returns on Tuesday, April 16, at the Bethany Hall in the Bede Tower in Ryhope Road.

Historian Philip Curtis will be giving the talk from 7.30pm and doors open from 6.40pm.

Historian Philip Curtis.Historian Philip Curtis.
Historian Philip Curtis.

The trams and their Binns adverts

He said: “It should be a fascinating, nostalgic evening showing the old town and its residents at work, rest and play 70 years ago.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Everyone is welcome to attend and admission is £2 for members and £3 for non members.

These submitted photos from Philip show trams with their familiar adverts for Binns, and the shop front of Caslaw, Hayter and Tate.

Sunderland's trams and their familiar Binns adverts.Sunderland's trams and their familiar Binns adverts.
Sunderland's trams and their familiar Binns adverts.

They were an outfitters business on High Street West.

Find out more from the Antiquarians

Or how about this view of the north end of the station.

The north end of the station. Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society.The north end of the station. Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society.
The north end of the station. Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

There will be plenty more photos to come at the event next Tuesday.

You can also find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

Related topics:SunderlandWorkResidentsFacebookNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.