On your marks for a sackful of memories from the school sports day.

But we have a question for you. Did you love it all or dread the day it came round.

It’s one of those occasions where you either loved or loathed the long jump, relished or regretted the relays and soaked up or sacked off the sack race.

1 . Retro racing back through the years We are handing the baton to you in our search for sports day memories - whether you loved them or hated them. Photo Sales

2 . High times at Pennywell Paul Bewick easily clears the bar during the senior high jump at Pennywell School in May 1974. Photo Sales

3 . A jump back to 1974 Tackling the hurdles at the Pennywell School sports day in 1974. Step back in time and tell us if you loved the hurdles. Photo Sales