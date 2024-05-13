Nine Sunderland sports day scenes from over the years - did you love or hate it?

By Chris Cordner
Published 13th May 2024, 11:06 BST

Looking back on the long jump, sack race and relays

On your marks for a sackful of memories from the school sports day.

But we have a question for you. Did you love it all or dread the day it came round.

It’s one of those occasions where you either loved or loathed the long jump, relished or regretted the relays and soaked up or sacked off the sack race.

Head back in time with us to Echo scenes from Pennywell, Castle View, Bernard Gilpin, St Cuthbert’s and Whitburn Juniors.

We are handing the baton to you in our search for sports day memories - whether you loved them or hated them.

1. Retro racing back through the years

We are handing the baton to you in our search for sports day memories - whether you loved them or hated them.

Photo Sales
Paul Bewick easily clears the bar during the senior high jump at Pennywell School in May 1974.

2. High times at Pennywell

Paul Bewick easily clears the bar during the senior high jump at Pennywell School in May 1974.

Photo Sales
Tackling the hurdles at the Pennywell School sports day in 1974. Step back in time and tell us if you loved the hurdles.

3. A jump back to 1974

Tackling the hurdles at the Pennywell School sports day in 1974. Step back in time and tell us if you loved the hurdles.

Photo Sales
Off to a flyer in the 100 yard dash at the Castle View Junior School sports day in July 1977.

4. Cracking start at Castle View

Off to a flyer in the 100 yard dash at the Castle View Junior School sports day in July 1977.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSchoolsNostalgiaSportSchool sport

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.