News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Rugby memories from Sunderland, with a lineout of nine junior scenes from the past

Tell us if you spot a familiar face

By Chris Cordner
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:05 BST

England will be swinging back into Rugby World Cup action this weekend when they bid to reach the final.

Let's roar them on the way with a look back at some junior Sunderland stars playing the game in years gone by.

We've got Thornhill, Castle View, Southmoor and more in scenes from 2004 to 2011.

The Echo archives have come up trumps once more.

So scrum down for another trip back in time.

Junior rugby memories from Sunderland and East Durham.

1. Stars of the future

Junior rugby memories from Sunderland and East Durham.

Photo Sales
Teams from Hetton and Valley Road primary schools in action 20 years ago.

2. Tagging you into 2003

Teams from Hetton and Valley Road primary schools in action 20 years ago.

Photo Sales
The South Hetton team which won a tag rugby festival in 2004.

3. Super in South Hetton

The South Hetton team which won a tag rugby festival in 2004.

Photo Sales
The St Mary's RC School tag team were ready for action in 2005.

4. Team time at St Mary's

The St Mary's RC School tag team were ready for action in 2005.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RugbySunderlandNostalgia