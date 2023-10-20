Rugby memories from Sunderland, with a lineout of nine junior scenes from the past

Tell us if you spot a familiar face

England will be swinging back into Rugby World Cup action this weekend when they bid to reach the final.

Let's roar them on the way with a look back at some junior Sunderland stars playing the game in years gone by.

We've got Thornhill, Castle View, Southmoor and more in scenes from 2004 to 2011.

The Echo archives have come up trumps once more.

So scrum down for another trip back in time.

Stars of the future Junior rugby memories from Sunderland and East Durham.

Tagging you into 2003 Teams from Hetton and Valley Road primary schools in action 20 years ago.

Super in South Hetton The South Hetton team which won a tag rugby festival in 2004.

Team time at St Mary's The St Mary's RC School tag team were ready for action in 2005.