Students at Southmoor Academy have been expressing their joy and relief after collecting their GCSE results.

It was an emotional roller coaster for Robyn Conlin, 16, whose anxiety turned to delight after opening her GCSE results envelope to find she had achieved an impressive two 9s, four 8s, two 7s and one 6.

Robyn, who is now going to be studying geography, maths and psychology at the school’s Sixth Form, said: “I was terrified coming into school this morning and I didn’t think I would have done this well. I’m particularly pleased with my maths grade.

“I’m really happy with my grades as I was even more worried after hearing in the news about how grades have fallen back to where they were before the pandemic.

“I’m going to celebrate by going to a party with my friends.”

Mum Melanie Conlin added: “I’m overwhelmed by Robyn’s results and incredibly proud. I’m really pleased for her as she put in a lot of hard work.”

Robyn Conlin celebrates her GCSE results with her dad.

Two of the school’s other high achievers were Lucy Mutch, who scored five 9s, four 8s and a Level 2 distinction in BTEC sport, and Hugo Heggarty who achieved five 9s, two 8s, one 7 and two 6s.

Lucy, 16, said: “I was a little bit nervous this morning and when I opened my results it was a big relief.

“I’m buzzing about my results which are better than I was expecting. I’m going to Durham Sixth Form to study A Level maths, biology and physics.”

Lucy Mutch attained five grade 9s.

Hugo, who is now going to study A Level maths, physics and chemistry, added: “I’m proud of my results, which are about what I expected. I’m most pleased with getting an 8 in further maths.”

Hugo Heggarty

One student who did better than she expected was Jenifer Lindsay who attained a grade 8 in photography, a level 2 distinction in BTEC Health and Social Care and 6s and 7s in the rest of her subjects.

Jenifer, 16, who is going to study level 3 BTEC Health and Social Care at Bede Sixth Form College, said: “My results are much better than I expected - I really didn't expect to get as high grades as I have.

“I started crying when I opened my envelope. It was just relief and joy.”

Headteacher Joanne Maw is proud of the children’s achievements after coming through the adversity of Covid, but is concerned that, unlike in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, greater understanding and leniency wasn’t shown when taking into account the disruption caused to this cohort during the pandemic.

Mrs Maw said: “The results are good and we are very proud of everything that the students have achieved which are slightly higher than pre pandemic levels but slightly lower than last year (when candidates were given greater leniency).

“The students have had to work incredibly hard to make up for time lost in school during the pandemic at what was an important two years in forming the foundations for studying for their GCSEs.

“At some point, results do have to return to pre pandemic levels but it should be the same for all parts of the UK.