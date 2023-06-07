Nine great memories of the Thornhill School prom in 2012 at Sunderland's Stadium of Light
The day you had your Thornhill School prom at the SoL
They looked stylish and sophisticated - and these Thornhill School students were ready to have a memorable night at their prom.
Can you believe it. 11 years have passed since these prom scenes were recorded at the Stadium of Light.
The gowns were spectacular, the suits were stylish and the hairstyles were impeccable.
But what are your memories of it all? Join us for a trip to 2012 and once you've finished browsing these Echo archive photos, get in touch with us to tell us more.
