Fans travelling to see P!NK in Sunderland on June 10 and 11 are being advised to plan their journeys in advance and to allow plenty of time to get there.

Thousands of music fans are set to flock to the city to enjoy P!NK at the Stadium of Light next Saturday and Sunday, many of them first time visitors. Public transport and the North East road network are likely to be especially busy on Saturday, June 10 when Sam Fender is playing the second of two concerts at St James Park, the same night as P!NK's first Stadium of Light date. Key partners, including Sunderland City Council, Sunderland AFC, transport operators and Nexus have well-rehearsed event travel and transport plans in place help make journeys to and from the city and the stadium as stress free as possible. This includes a traffic management system to avoid over-congestion on public transport and on the roads. Councillor John Price, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, said: "Following the success of Beyoncé's Stadium of Light concert last month we're delighted to be welcoming global pop icon P!NK to the city for two nights. We're also looking forward to welcoming concert goers from across the UK as well as the city and wider region for the concert. "Our city centre has a huge amount to offer, with shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, not to mention the fantastic pre-concert entertainment being lined up in the city centre by the City Council and Sunderland BID, so people may well want to arrive early, enjoy some time in the city and then walk across to the stadium. "Travelling by public transport can avoid the stress of driving, but if you are using the car, please plan your route and remember that unless you have pre-booked (blue badge/special permit) you can’t park or pick up at the stadium as the surrounding roads will be closed from the morning of the concert. "We want everyone to enjoy themselves so our advice to concert-goers is to plan your journey in advance and give yourself plenty of time to get there. Non concert goers should also be aware that public transport and routes heading into and out of Sunderland on Saturday 10 June and Sunday 11 June are likely to be extremely busy."

TRAVELLING BY METRO AND BUS

People are being advised to plan in advance how they will get to and from the concert and allow extra time for their journey.

Extra and later Metro trains will be running to get people to and from the concert. On their way to the concert, anyone planning to go straight to the stadium should get off at at Stadium of Light or St Peters. Anyone planning to go into the city centre first should get off at either Sunderland or Park Lane.

Trains heading towards Sunderland are expected to be exceptionally busy from 4pm onwards on both concert days. Metro operator Nexus is advising anyone boarding at Newcastle city centre stations that they may be asked to queue outside between 4.00pm and 8.00pm, to allow them manage the large crowds expected safely. And it is urging anyone not heading to the concert avoid travelling at these times if possible.

Metro will run an extended service after the concert with trains departing from Stadium of Light and St Peters stations only. People should join queues at either station immediately after the concert to be sure of getting their train home. Both queues move at the same speed. Metro trains will be running later to help get concert goers home, including a later train to South Shields from Pelaw.

Sunderland city centre stations, Park Lane Metro Station and Sunderland Station, will be closed to Metro passengers from 10pm to assist with crowd control.

Metro trains will run through both stations without stopping during the closures.

Anyone without a Pay As You Go card can save time on concert day by buying a P!NK travel ticket in advance from any Metro ticket machine. They’re on sale from 3 June – 10 June. The ticket costs £6.20 and is valid for all day, all zone Metro travel for one adult on 10 June 2023.

For help planning your journey visit www.nexus.org.uk/concerts For the latest Metro travel information check: www.twitter.com/My_Metro

Anyone planning to travel to or from the concerts by bus should check with local operators Stagecoach and Go-North East for details:

North East - www.gonortheast.co.uk/plan-your-journey

Traveline bus and Metro info - www.traveline.info

TRAVELLING BY CAR

The best routes into the city for motorists will be well signposted with temporary traffic signs, with drivers advised to switch off sat navs and follow signs. Traffic restrictions will be in place with roads around the stadium closed to all traffic on the day. Road maps for the concerts and live updates are available on the traffic monitoring site: www.one.network For the drop off area at Dame Dorothy Street, a short walk away from the Stadium of Light, vehicles travelling into Sunderland should take the A1018, A183 or A690 exits from the A19.

The event’s main Park and Walk site is located at Sunderland Enterprise Park, vehicles are advised to access via the A1231 Wessington Way due to the closure of Keir Hardie Way.

PARKING

There is no public parking available at the Stadium of Light or in nearby residential streets. People planning to travel to the concert by car are being advised to use city centre car parks: www.sunderland.gov.uk/parking Pre-bookable parking will also be available at the new Riverside Sunderland Multi Storey Car Park in Farringdon Row, SR4 6BE for a flat £7 fee for 24 hours. Book via: www.sunderlandparking.co.uk This is for pre-bookable parking only. The car park will not be available for pay on the day parking.

All disabled parking at the Stadium of Light has been pre-allocated. The closest drop off point is Dame Dorothy Street. DROP OFF AND PICK UP

The designated drop-off and pick-up point for car passengers is Dame Dorothy Street’s west-bound carriageway. This will be signposted on the day for drivers entering the city centre.

CITY CENTRE PRE-CONCERT ENTERTAINMENT

Sunderland city centre is set to burst into life with a pre-P!NK concert extravaganza between 3pm and 7pm on both concert days. This will feature a fun array of walkabout acts, showcasing colourful performances, live music, and comedy. Sunderland BID and the City Council are encouraging P!NK fans and fun seekers alike to come into the city centre to enjoy the pre-concert experience. To keep up to date with the latest details on getting to and from the concert and to find great places to eat, drink and shop in Sunderland city centre, visit: www.mysunderland.co.uk/pink

ADVICE FOR ANYONE HEADING TO THE SAM FENDER CONCERTS FROM SUNDERLAND

Sam Fender concert-goers heading to Newcastle from Sunderland are being advised that extra Metro trains will be running before the concert to help get everyone to St James’ Park.

Trains heading into Newcastle are expected to be exceptionally busy after 4.00pm on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 June so concert goers are being advised to leave extra travelling time. None concert goers should also be aware that public transport and the road network into Newcastle will be busy.

Anyone heading back to Sunderland from the Sam Fender concert on Sat 10 June will need to head to Market Street in Newcastle city centre to get Bus SF3 which will stop at Gateshead Interchange where they can board a Metro train there for their onward journey to Sunderland.