A study in nostalgia but how many faces do you recognise?

Nine pictures of children in Year 10 and 11 at Sunderland, Seaham and Washington schools

We’ve gone through the years and here are your children in the next stage of school.

By Chris Cordner
Published 20th May 2023, 07:30 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 07:31 BST

Time flies and it only seems like yesterday since all of these pupils were in Year 10 and 11, from Pennywell to Thornhill and Seaham to Biddick.

See if you can recognise the celebrity cook in the picture at Thornhill in 2014 or the TV personality in Seaham in 2012.

Top marks if you get in touch to tell us more.

Celebrity cook Stacie Stewart joined Thornhill School Year 10 pupils in 2014 when she opened the school's food section.Here are, left to right; Rebecca Scott, Justin Douglass and Brandon Carr.

1. Recipe for recollections at Thornhill

Celebrity cook Stacie Stewart joined Thornhill School Year 10 pupils in 2014 when she opened the school's food section.Here are, left to right; Rebecca Scott, Justin Douglass and Brandon Carr. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

Laura Howard with fellow Year 11 Pennywell School pupils Adrian Milburn, Andrew Nimmo, Adele Laws and Sarah Lowery in 2004. They were measuring the Beamish Museum grounds.

2. Pennywell in 2004

Laura Howard with fellow Year 11 Pennywell School pupils Adrian Milburn, Andrew Nimmo, Adele Laws and Sarah Lowery in 2004. They were measuring the Beamish Museum grounds. Photo: PB

Year 11 pupils at Argyle House celebrated the school's success in the GCSE league tables in 2014.

3. Success at Argyle House

Year 11 pupils at Argyle House celebrated the school's success in the GCSE league tables in 2014. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

Year 10 students at Monkwearmouth Schoolwere using the new electric piano the school won in a national competition in 2010. Pictured left to right are Holly Williams, Lauren waine, Holly Henderson, Luke Morris, Danny Redmond and Alex Lamb (front right).

4. Memories from Monkwearmouth

Year 10 students at Monkwearmouth Schoolwere using the new electric piano the school won in a national competition in 2010. Pictured left to right are Holly Williams, Lauren waine, Holly Henderson, Luke Morris, Danny Redmond and Alex Lamb (front right). Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

