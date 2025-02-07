This snowman was on a speedy mission in Sunderland in the 1990s.

It’s a real sign of the times and shows a car on Fulwell Road with a snowman on its roof 34 years ago this month.

Snow in Fulwell Road in February 1991. | se

The snow police officer

And that was only one example of the unusual icy creations we saw on Wearside that winter.

A snow police officer was made in Pennywell. Tell us if you recognise the people who helped to build it.

The snow policeman who was on duty in Pennywell in February 1991. | se

And maybe you remember this igloo which took place in the Concord area of Washington.

Youngsters from the Pantiles in Concord, Washington, built this igloo during the February 1991 snowstorms. | se

A risk of wintry showers

Wearside endured blizzards in February 1991 as these Arctic scenes show.

Wrap up warm as weather experts at the Met Office are warning that colder weather is on the way.

And while we may not get the snowfall that Sunderland got in 1991, high pressure is expected to see increased winds, lower temperatures and a risk of wintry showers.

Tell us about the worst winter weather you ever experienced by emailing [email protected]