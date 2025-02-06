It shows Katie Mac’s fish shop at Pennywell Shopping Centre and there is plenty to admire from 2003 and 2010.

We shared a photo of it on social media recently and one Echo follower commented: ‘Katie Macs fish shop was the best in Sunderland. Couldn't move after paggering one of their fish lots.’

Why not send us loads of your own memories to consume.

1 . Memories wrapped up Chip in if these Katie Mac archive scenes bring back memories for you. | se Photo Sales

2 . Serving up in 2003 John McMullan was happy to give the Echo a look inside Katie Mac's 22 years ago. | se Photo Sales

3 . Memories on the menu A look inside Katie Mac's fish bar in June 2003. | se Photo Sales