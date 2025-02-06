Katie Mac fish shop: My nostalgic look back at Pennywell's beloved chippy

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 6th Feb 2025, 12:52 BST

We trawled through the Sunderland Echo archives to bring this selection to you.

It shows Katie Mac’s fish shop at Pennywell Shopping Centre and there is plenty to admire from 2003 and 2010.

We shared a photo of it on social media recently and one Echo follower commented: ‘Katie Macs fish shop was the best in Sunderland. Couldn't move after paggering one of their fish lots.’

Why not send us loads of your own memories to consume.

Chip in if these Katie Mac archive scenes bring back memories for you.

1. Memories wrapped up

Chip in if these Katie Mac archive scenes bring back memories for you.

John McMullan was happy to give the Echo a look inside Katie Mac's 22 years ago.

2. Serving up in 2003

John McMullan was happy to give the Echo a look inside Katie Mac's 22 years ago.

A look inside Katie Mac's fish bar in June 2003.

3. Memories on the menu

A look inside Katie Mac's fish bar in June 2003.

Outside the fish bar in this happy reminder of Pennywell life in 2003.

4. Come on in

Outside the fish bar in this happy reminder of Pennywell life in 2003.

