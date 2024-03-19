The year Sunderland folk were left stranded as snow engulfed the North East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It happened 45 years ago today - and it caused chaos on the roads of Wearside.

Snowstorms which lasted for six weeks hit Sunderland and County Durham on this day in 1979 and the effect was devastating, according to Wearside Echoes readers.

They missed their own wedding

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One couple missed their own wedding. Drivers were stuck overnight on the A1.

The 1979 Sunderland Echo photo which prompted a huge reaction from people who lived through it all.

One family had to sleep in their car in a snowdrift as they headed home to congratulate a relative on their new baby.

One person's car was stuck in a drift for a week.

One woman remembered the weather being so bad that a Friday night trip to Durham meant she could not get home to Sunderland until the next Monday.

Villages were blocked off

Thirty thousand people spotted the Echoes post and lots of you had something to say.

Cars still braved the conditions but it was horrendous on the roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penny Tibbo commented: "We did not even make it to our wedding. Lived in Washington and wedding was in the Civic centre. Finally got wed on 14th April." Larry Purvis was living in Great Lumley at the time and remembered the village being blocked off.

No fun for motorists but these youngsters had great fun on their sledges on March 19, 1979.

A whole family rescued after a night in their car

George Barnard and his family 'got stuck at Sedgefield en route from Surrey to Newcastle for a 40th wedding anniversary of my in laws. Never made it."

He recalled that he 'slept overnight in the car with two children, eight and nine years."

They were 'rescued the following morning by a local resident who put us up for for two nights before returning to Surrey. Remember it well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathy Haq reminisced: "I was living in London at the time and came up home to Washington when my nephew was born.

No-one was injured when this bus hit a signpost in the freezing conditions near the Alexandra Bridge.

"On the way up the snow was getting deeper and deeper and I was worried my dad wouldn't get to Newcastle to pick me up. It lay for the whole six weeks I was up home."

Six months pregnant and stuck in a drift

Thanks to Jan Lund who said: "Started snowing on the Friday night. Went for a night out in Durham City."

There was a 'good cover of snow' when she came back out and all attempts to get a taxi failed as the covering reached 3ft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Horrendous conditions, didn't get home till Monday pm," Jan added.

Julie Johnson was living in West Pelton and said: "I tried to walk to work in Stanley but the snow drifts were terrible. I couldn't even phone work as the telephone lines were down."

Farmer Geoffrey Tiffin and members of his family were marooned in Lumley Moor Farm due to the snow and weather conditions on March 20, 1979.

Stuck on a motorway 13 miles from Sunderland

Lesley Batchelor faced the same problem and said there was 'only one way in and out of our estate and the bus couldn't get in as snow was too deep.

"Didn't think work would believe me but someone I worked with lived on same estate so they had to believe both of us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathy Howard remembered it as 'the winter we were stuck on the A1, in the snow 13 miles from Sunderland overnight.' Richard Stores got married at Saint Patrick’s Church Ryhope and recalled: "A lot of the guests couldn’t get to the church."

Much more to enjoy at Wearside Echoes

And Chris Carney was on her way to work in Washington when the snowstorms hit.

"I was 6 months pregnant and trying to push my Mini out of the drift," she remembered.

Thanks to everyone who responded to our picture memory of the snowstorms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, no such weather awaits us as weather forecasters are predicting rain, sunny spells and showers on the way.

There's much more to enjoy on our Wearside Echoes nostalgia page on Facebook. It is filled with photos, memories and plenty more besides from Sunderland and East Durham's past.