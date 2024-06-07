Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘We as Durham Freemasons have been a part of and serving Seaham community since 1874”

Seaham’s Masonic Hall has reached an impressive milestone - of 150 years of rich history.

The building’s past, present and future has been celebrated by the three Freemasons lodges which are based there.

Members of the three lodges of Seaham who have marked the 150th anniversary of their Masonic hall.

Serving the community since 1874

An illustrious collection of guests included The Provincial Grand Master of Durham Freemasons, John Thompson, along with his Deputy John Watts.

Durham Freemasons from all three lodges organised the event, and a spokesman said: “We as Durham Freemasons have been a part of and serving Seaham community since 1874.”

Pictured are Quest Lodge Master David Speight; Provincial Grand Master John Thompson; Lodge Stewart Master Malcolm Wilkinson; Deputy Grand Master John Watts and Fawcett Lodge past Master Jim Hall.

One of the oldest in Seaham

The Masonic Hall remains one of the oldest buildings in Seaham but Fawcett lodge was started 20 years earlier in 1854. Its lodge meetings were then held in an upstairs room of the Lord Seaham Hotel.

Plans for a Masonic Hall fast moved forwards from 1872 and became reality by January 1874.

The historic moment was marked with a grand ball and the local press described the building as ‘a handsome and substantial building.”

Refreshments were ‘first class’

A Freemasons report said: “Dancing was kept up with a great spirit until a late hour. Mr Weatherall’s band was in attendance and refreshments of a first-class character were provided by Mrs Taylor of the Kings Arms Inn. And so, the building we know came into being.”

It had a large club room, a billiard room, cellar, lavatories and residence for the attendants.

On the upper floor there was a Lodge Room with preparing and refreshment rooms.

Royalty, wars and redevelopment

The building history also included;

The 5th Marquess of Londonderry who played a big part in the early years of Seaham Masonic Hall.

A special meeting of the Lodge in 1884, presided over by the Provincial Grand Master who introduced HRH Prince Leopold, Duke of Albany and youngest son of Queen Victoria to the brethren.

It was in the hands of the military by 1915 and all drinks had to be taken off the tables by 9pm’ to comply with the regulations imposed during the First World War.

Tragedy struck that same year when three members were recorded as killed in action – John G. Rowe, S.B. Clark and Robert Gibb.

By the end of the war in 1918, 32 members were still on active service and members agreed to send each of them a postal order.

The building was returned to Fawcett Lodge and in November 1920, Seaham had a new lodge called Lodge Stewart.

The Provincial Grand Master John Thompson; Lodge Stewart Master Malcolm Wilkinson and The Deputy Grand Master John Watts.

The year when electric lights arrived

In September 1929, the newly installed electric lights were switched on.

In September 1939 war was again declared on Germany and the Grand Lodge suspended all Masonic meetings.

A month later, the order was rescinded subject to conditions.

By the 1980’s Lodge Stewart and Quest Lodge helped Fawcett to run and maintain the building, and both donated a considerable sum towards the building.