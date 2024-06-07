Home of Seaham's Freemasons celebrates 150 years
Seaham’s Masonic Hall has reached an impressive milestone - of 150 years of rich history.
The building’s past, present and future has been celebrated by the three Freemasons lodges which are based there.
Serving the community since 1874
An illustrious collection of guests included The Provincial Grand Master of Durham Freemasons, John Thompson, along with his Deputy John Watts.
Durham Freemasons from all three lodges organised the event, and a spokesman said: “We as Durham Freemasons have been a part of and serving Seaham community since 1874.”
One of the oldest in Seaham
The Masonic Hall remains one of the oldest buildings in Seaham but Fawcett lodge was started 20 years earlier in 1854. Its lodge meetings were then held in an upstairs room of the Lord Seaham Hotel.
The historic moment was marked with a grand ball and the local press described the building as ‘a handsome and substantial building.”
Refreshments were ‘first class’
A Freemasons report said: “Dancing was kept up with a great spirit until a late hour. Mr Weatherall’s band was in attendance and refreshments of a first-class character were provided by Mrs Taylor of the Kings Arms Inn. And so, the building we know came into being.”
It had a large club room, a billiard room, cellar, lavatories and residence for the attendants.
On the upper floor there was a Lodge Room with preparing and refreshment rooms.
Royalty, wars and redevelopment
The building history also included;
A special meeting of the Lodge in 1884, presided over by the Provincial Grand Master who introduced HRH Prince Leopold, Duke of Albany and youngest son of Queen Victoria to the brethren.
It was in the hands of the military by 1915 and all drinks had to be taken off the tables by 9pm’ to comply with the regulations imposed during the First World War.
Tragedy struck that same year when three members were recorded as killed in action – John G. Rowe, S.B. Clark and Robert Gibb.
By the end of the war in 1918, 32 members were still on active service and members agreed to send each of them a postal order.
The building was returned to Fawcett Lodge and in November 1920, Seaham had a new lodge called Lodge Stewart.
The year when electric lights arrived
In September 1929, the newly installed electric lights were switched on.
In September 1939 war was again declared on Germany and the Grand Lodge suspended all Masonic meetings.
A month later, the order was rescinded subject to conditions.
By the 1980’s Lodge Stewart and Quest Lodge helped Fawcett to run and maintain the building, and both donated a considerable sum towards the building.
Since then, the Directors have managed to completely refurbish the Maritime bar and the main bar in the Byron room. New toilets have been installed, a completely new kitchen and the Byron room re-carpeted.
