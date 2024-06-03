Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The tale of a Sunderland war hero who died in a French village has taken a new twist.

The family of Private William Thomson has come forward after reading about his story in the Echo.

In memory of a Wearside hero

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits

A family photo with William in the centre.

Private Thomson was wounded by machine gun fire on May 21, 1940, and died soon afterwards.

The grave of Private William Thomson, from Sunderland, in Fosseux in France.

The Echo’s story was read by Private Thomson’s family including Ernest Twells.

A lovely article but so sad

Ernest, from Leicestershire, said: “It was a lovely article in the Sunderland Echo. So sad. My grandmother, Elizabeth Marshall, was Willie’s aunt, sister of Margaret Bell (William’s mother).”

Photos of William have been shared.

William Thomson when he was a child.

Ernest also revealed that Private Thomson was not the only family member to give his life in France.

‘I want to thank you and everyone involved, for what you have done for Willie’

In a message to the people of Fosseux, he said: “I want to thank you and everyone involved, for what you have done for Willie. We are all very grateful.

“My grandfather is buried in France. He lost his life in the First World War and is buried in Beuvry Communal Cemetery, Pas de Calais.

“He died on the March 31, 1918. RIP David Bell Stewart Marshall. He was married to my grandmother and her sister, Maggie, was Willie’s mother.” Fosseux resident Regine Verguier has personally made sure that Private Thomson was honoured each year on the anniversary of his death.

Regine Verguier at the graveside of Private Thomson.

They remember him every year

Fosseux has kept up its record of never having missed paying tribute to a man who originated from Deptford in Sunderland but gave his life in France.

The grave of Private Thomson.

Despite there only being around 140 residents in the tiny community (according to online statistics), locals have always remembered the Englishman.

The ceremony to honour war heroes in Fosseux in 2022.

Private Thomson has always been remembered by the people of Fosseux.

And when German armoured columns attacked the 70th Brigade in Mercatel and Ficheux on May 20, 1940, dozens of the ill-equipped labourers lost their lives.

Fatally wounded by machine gun fire

It appears Willie was left on his own, but was trying to make his way back to British lines when he was shot.

Private Thomson’s search for his comrades led him to the outskirts of Fosseux a day after the attack, where a villager spotted him seeking cover from an approaching enemy column.

Tragically, just minutes later, he was wounded by machine-gun fire – shot from what was probably a German reconnaissance motorcycle combination.

Regine has also made it her mission to trace relatives of Willie’s and the Sunderland Echo has helped her in her quest.

High emotions for one incredible French villager

Information according to old people of Fosseux, showed that William Thomson was buried first at the place where he fell. Then, after the liberation, he was buried in the Communal Cemetery. William was the son of Margaret Bell and William Thomson who were married in Deptford, Sunderland District, on December 21, 1917. Research does show that William lived with his family in Deptford Terrace for many years. Regine told the Echo: “The daughter of William Thomson's cousin sent me a message with photos, including one of William as a child. Thanks to you !